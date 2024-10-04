Indiana schools receive safety grants

Schools across Indiana recently received a combined $24 million for safety upgrades through the state’s Secured School Safety Grant Program, administered by the Indiana Department of Homeland Security. The grants include more than $940,000 in funds distributed locally.

Carmel Clay Schools received $78,535 and will use the funds to purchase additional radios that will enhance immediate communications among building staff and school resource officers, according to Emily Bauer, CCS director of community relations.

Funding was included in the state’s biennial budget passed in 2023, which made significant investments in school safety.

“The safety of our students and staff is top priority,” House Speaker Todd Huston (R-Fishers) stated. “It’s great to see so many (schools) continue building on and improving security for our students and staff.”



Area schools receiving grants include:

MSD Lawrence Township, $81,000

Hamilton Southeastern Schools, $81,000

Fishers Christian Academy, $12,273

Carmel Clay Schools, $78,535

University High School of Indiana, $4,050

Noblesville Schools, $81,000

Westfield Washington Schools, $81,000

Zionsville Community Schools, $81,000

Traders Point Christian Academy in Whitestown, $64,800

Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory School, $81,000

Options Schools, Inc., $81,000

Our Lady of Grace School, $28,350

Our Lady of Mount Carmel School, $8,100

Saint Maria Goretti School, $26,730

Sheridan Community Schools, $81,000

Hamilton Heights School Corp., $40,500

Indiana Academy, $6,652

Legacy Christian School, $5,943

Midwest Academy, $28,350

Funds can be used for a variety of needs including support for resource officers; equipment and technology; active event warning systems; threat assessments; and student and parent support services programs.



“Indiana continues to help schools stay focused on security and provide safe learning environments,” State Rep. Chuck Goodrich (R-Noblesville) stated. “Our local schools will put these dollars to good use as they work hard to keep students safe.”

The Indiana Secured School Safety Grant program was created in 2013 to increase the safety of Indiana schools. The program is a dedicated state fund that provides matching grants to school corporations, accredited nonpublic schools, charter schools and coalitions of school corporations.

Indiana has allocated $187 million for school safety matching grants since the program began.

This year’s grant cycle funds were awarded to 499 schools across Indiana’s 92 counties. See the full list of recipients at tinyurl.com/5kyahz7z.