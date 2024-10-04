Indiana schools receive safety grants

Schools across Indiana recently received a combined $24 million for safety upgrades through the state’s Secured School Safety Grant Program, administered by the Indiana Department of Homeland Security. The grants include more than $940,000 in funds distributed locally.
Carmel Clay Schools received $78,535 and will use the funds to purchase additional radios that will enhance immediate communications among building staff and school resource officers, according to Emily Bauer, CCS director of community relations.
Funding was included in the state’s biennial budget passed in 2023, which made significant investments in school safety.
“The safety of our students and staff is top priority,” House Speaker Todd Huston (R-Fishers) stated. “It’s great to see so many (schools) continue building on and improving security for our students and staff.”
Area schools receiving grants include:
- MSD Lawrence Township, $81,000
- Hamilton Southeastern Schools, $81,000
- Fishers Christian Academy, $12,273
- Carmel Clay Schools, $78,535
- University High School of Indiana, $4,050
- Noblesville Schools, $81,000
- Westfield Washington Schools, $81,000
- Zionsville Community Schools, $81,000
- Traders Point Christian Academy in Whitestown, $64,800
- Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory School, $81,000
- Options Schools, Inc., $81,000
- Our Lady of Grace School, $28,350
- Our Lady of Mount Carmel School, $8,100
- Saint Maria Goretti School, $26,730
- Sheridan Community Schools, $81,000
- Hamilton Heights School Corp., $40,500
- Indiana Academy, $6,652
- Legacy Christian School, $5,943
- Midwest Academy, $28,350
Funds can be used for a variety of needs including support for resource officers; equipment and technology; active event warning systems; threat assessments; and student and parent support services programs.
“Indiana continues to help schools stay focused on security and provide safe learning environments,” State Rep. Chuck Goodrich (R-Noblesville) stated. “Our local schools will put these dollars to good use as they work hard to keep students safe.”
The Indiana Secured School Safety Grant program was created in 2013 to increase the safety of Indiana schools. The program is a dedicated state fund that provides matching grants to school corporations, accredited nonpublic schools, charter schools and coalitions of school corporations.
Indiana has allocated $187 million for school safety matching grants since the program began.
This year’s grant cycle funds were awarded to 499 schools across Indiana’s 92 counties. See the full list of recipients at tinyurl.com/5kyahz7z.