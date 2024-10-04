Meet the 4 candidates running for Carmel school board

Four candidates are seeking two at-large seats on the Carmel Clay Schools board of trustees in the Nov. 5 election. The seats are held by Louise Jackson and Katie Browning, who are not seeking re-election.

The candidates answered the following questions from Current.

Name: Jon Shapiro

Occupation: Director of development (fundraising)

Do you/did you have students in Carmel schools? Yes, my son is a sophomore at CHS.

Years in Carmel: 12

Education: Bachelor’s degree in human services management from Empire State College

Website: shapiroforccs.com

Name: Kristina (“Kris”) Wheeler

Occupation: Partner at the law firm of Bose McKinney & Evans LLP

Do you/did you have students in Carmel schools? Both of my girls have been in CCS since kindergarten. Maggie is a student at Butler University (CHS ‘22) and Sadie is a freshman at Carmel High School.

Years in Carmel: 18

Education: Juris Doctorate (IU McKinney School of Law) and Bachelors in Elementary Education with Distinction (IU Bloomington)

Website: wheelerforccs.com

Name: Dina Ferchmin

Occupation: I’m a former military officer and Six Sigma Black Belt. Co-founder and executive director of Ferchmin-Rowe Consulting.

Do you/did you have students in Carmel schools? Yes, our three sons experienced CCS schools and two graduated from CHS.

Years in Carmel: I’ve lived in Carmel for 10 years, having moved here for the highly rated school system.

Education: Bachelor of science degree from United States Military Academy at West Point

Website: dinaferchmin4ccs.org

Name: Robin Clark

Occupation: Project manager

Do you/did you have students in Carmel schools? Yes, three students.

Years in Carmel: 7

Education: B.S. in chemical engineering from Purdue University and M.B.A. from Indiana University

Website: robinclark4ccs.org

Why do you want to run for school board?

Shapiro: We chose Carmel so our son could receive a great public-school education. I want to ensure that tradition of excellence for all students. I will utilize my professional skills and experience to work alongside district leadership to support our educators and best prepare students for their futures.

Wheeler: I come from six generations of Indiana public school teachers. I want to continue that legacy, and use the skills I’ve developed in my career to serve the schools where my daughters have thrived. I will ensure Carmel remains a beacon of excellence where all children can find success.

Ferchmin: I’m running for school board because I’ve observed a decline in academic rigor since 2014 and an increase in the promotion of ideologies that conflict with family values. Schools should remain politically neutral and focus on academics, leaving the teaching of values to parents in our diverse community.

Clark: With three children in the schools and the youngest being in fourth grade, I have many more years of being directly invested in the success of CCS. I see a divisive culture in our community around schools and I bring an unbiased, facts-based, decision-making focus, centered around finding common ground.

What qualifications would you bring to the position?

Shapiro: I have spent my entire professional career of over 25 years in youth nonprofit and education arenas in a variety of leadership capacities, including program development, managing teams and overseeing multi-million dollar budgets. Additionally, I have served as a board member of numerous community organizations.

Wheeler: I am a business owner, former teacher and public policy mediator, with 25-plus years experience analyzing government budgets. I have deep familiarity with and appreciation for our schools and teachers, cultivated through 10 years of service on PTO executive boards and four years of service on the Carmel Education Foundation’s executive board.

Ferchmin: I bring a wealth of experience from leadership roles in both the military and business sectors. As a West Point graduate and Six Sigma Black Belt, I excel in data-driven decision-making and process improvement. My background also includes extensive community service, fundraising and nonprofit management​.

Clark: I have five years of prior school board experience at our children’s previous school and have also served on other boards, including HOA and club sports. I am skilled in continuous improvement and unbiased, facts-based decision making. I also volunteer in many ways in our schools and community.

What are your top three campaign issues?

Shapiro: There are many prominent issues; however, my top three are:

Ensuring we find innovative ways for students to be and feel successful

Building stronger, more collaborative partnerships between parents, educators and administrators

Continuously measuring the impact of the community’s financial investment in our schools

I believe these will provide a strong foundation for my time on the school board.

Wheeler: First, I will ensure the responsible use of taxpayer funds. Second, I will ensure that school safety receives the crucial funding it deserves. Third, I intend to make parental involvement even easier by proposing to establish a parent liaison “hotline” called “CCS 411.”

Ferchmin: My focus is on academic excellence, advocating for teachers without fear of retribution and ensuring transparency in curriculum and budgeting.

Focus on academics: Schools should teach academics, leaving values and beliefs to families.

Advocacy for teachers: Supporting teachers by allowing them to freely provide input without fear of retribution, and addressing their concerns in a timely manner.

Transparency: Ensure open access to curriculum, policy discussions, and school finances for the community.

Clark: I am focused on 1) Academic excellence, maintaining our existing strengths and not shying away from opportunities for improvement 2) Fiscal responsibility, using taxpayer dollars responsibly and 3) Safety, ensuring our students are physically and emotionally safe at school.

What is your biggest concern regarding CCS?

Shapiro: With the ever-evolving public education landscape alongside our ever-developing world, there is growing uncertainty about what students need to be prepared for what comes next. CCS needs to continue to innovate to ensure students are prepared for their chosen post-graduation path. This requires strong partnerships amongst families, educators, and administrators.

Wheeler: What concerns me is this false narrative I’ve heard that our schools are underperforming. This is simply untrue by any measurement. Certainly, improvement is always possible, but we do not need to “fix what isn’t broken.” People move to Carmel from all over the world because of our great schools.

Ferchmin: My biggest concern is the decline in academic standards, leaving students unprepared and lowering state rankings. In 2024, we ranked 77th out of 367 school corporations in third grade reading proficiency, trailing Brownsburg (30th), Zionsville (32nd) and Hamilton Southeastern (40th). Among 1,000 elementary schools, College Wood ranks 90th, while Mohawk Trails ranks 523rd.

Clark: Carmel Schools are already No. 1 in so many different ways. When a school district has been excellent for so many years, we want to make sure that we don’t take it for granted. We must always seek out opportunities to improve upon our bests. We must have a gold-medal mentality.

Do you support the referendums in effect at CCS? Would you change anything about them?

Shapiro: As the district with the second-lowest state funding, Carmel needs referendums to ensure students and teachers have the resources required to be the top-rated school district our community expects. I support the value our referendums have brought to CCS, from fully funding teacher salaries to establishing SROs in every building.

Wheeler: I support the referendums, as do the vast majority of Carmel citizens who voted for them. When the school safety referendum expires in 2027, I will work to ensure its renewal so we can continue funding school resource officers, counseling services, Ascension St. Vincent service integrations and student services staff.

Ferchmin: I support the referendums but believe there needs to be more transparency and accountability in how the funds are allocated to benefit students and teachers directly.

Clark: I am in favor of any efforts that support our school resource officer program or increased pay for our teachers. I also believe we need to continually challenge ourselves as a district to ensure we are using taxpayer dollars responsibly and aim to limit the need for referendums.

How can CCS attract and retain top educators amid the ongoing teacher shortage nationwide?

Shapiro: CCS needs to continue to evaluate how we can offer competitive, industry-leading compensation and benefits to ensure we attract and retain top talent. This challenge is not unique to Carmel; however, we are better suited to address it with our strong financial oversight and strategic allocation of resources.

Wheeler: Our educators are our district’s most valuable resource. We must offer them competitive salaries (enough for them to live comfortably in Carmel, should they choose), excellent benefits, and, importantly, the respect they deserve. We should also prioritize hiring more substitutes and instructional assistants for classroom-level support.

Ferchmin: We must create an environment where teachers’ input is valued in all school decisions, and they can speak up without fear of retribution. Teachers need competitive pay, along with better compensation for support staff, including instructional assistants (currently earning $14–$17 per hour) and substitute teachers, who earn just $85 per day.

Clark: Carmel is already a highly-sought after district to teach in. A lot of what teachers are telling me amounts to bringing the joy back into teaching. Burdensome paperwork distracts highly qualified teachers from spending time with students. Improving discipline and increasing the number of substitutes and instructional assistants are also needed.

How should the district handle review/placement of books some parents of CCS students find to be controversial?

Shapiro: The review process was recently updated by the current board. I appreciate how it relies on the expertise of our trained media specialists and educators. We should continue to follow the book review policy process and assess the policy every few years like we do all other district policies.

Wheeler: The current process works, as most CCS parents can attest. CCS is transparent about every book assigned or available in libraries, and parents can request alternate assignments and control their child’s checkout privileges. This protects every parent’s right to make choices for their own children consistent with their own beliefs.

Ferchmin: CCS follows a policy for selecting, reviewing, and removing library books (School Board Policies, Section 5000). Indiana State Law (Title 20, Article 26, Chapter 5.5) also requires a process for community members to challenge books. While one book has been challenged and retained so far, I support a balanced solution where sexually explicit books may remain available if recommended by the media specialist, but parents retain control over their children’s access to such materials.

Clark: The district follows Indiana law, which outlines criteria that prohibit books from being in a school library and also requires districts to have a process whereby a community member may challenge a book. I support any initiatives aimed at lowering the temperature on this hot-button topic and finding common ground.

What do you most want voters to know about you?

Shapiro: I am committed to ensuring all students receive a high-quality education by supporting our educators and representing all of Carmel as a member of the Carmel Clay School Board.

Wheeler: CCS offered my daughters a spectacular education and supportive learning environments. I want to build on that success, to guarantee that every child in Carmel has the opportunity to thrive in our schools, and succeed when they graduate and make their own way in today’s diverse globalized community.

Ferchmin: I believe our children are our community’s greatest priority, and it’s our duty to provide them with the best education for future success. Teachers’ input should guide decisions, and they must feel free to speak openly without fear. I strongly support parental rights and am committed to fact-based decisions, ensuring academic excellence, and fostering a school environment that respects all families’ values.

Clark: As an engineer, I’ve sat around the conference room table, with strong-willed, differing opinions, including my own. Rather than listening to the majority or the strongest voices, we worked through things factually and determined a solution that is for the best of the organization. I will bring this perspective.