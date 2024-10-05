Carmel tennis champ seeks pickleball title

By Ken Severson

Carmel’s Heather Iffert is used to winning tennis championships.

Iffert, 59, who was a part of three Brebeuf Jesuit IHSAA girls state tennis championships as a player in the 1980s, also won five team titles during her 16 years as a coach for North Central High School from 1992 to 2007. Several of her players also won singles and doubles state titles.

Today, Iffert is still bidding for championships – albeit in a different sport.

Iffert wants to add a pickleball championship to her resume. She took up the sport four years ago.

“A friend of mine who had been playing it told me I need to try it,” Iffert said.

Iffert said her family put a pickleball court in their driveway, and she started playing for fun before taking it more seriously.

Iffert, who plays doubles and mixed doubles in pickleball, has played in several tournaments since then and competed in more than 10 tournaments in the past year.

As a first-year member of the Indy Drivers pickleball team, Iffert is preparing to compete with the Drivers at the National Pickleball League Championships Oct. 17 to 20 in Cincinnati at the Pickle Lodge. Besides the Drivers, 11 other teams with 188 players all age 50 and older will compete.

Although she was not a member of the Drivers at the time, the team is the reigning national champion.

Iffert said she became a member of the Drivers through a draft.

“They had two combines where you would go and play,” she said. “Owners and team captains are watching you and taking notes.”

Iffert is one of three players from Indiana on the team (the other two are Ken Julian of Westfield and Rick Witsken of Zionsville). The Drivers also are represented by players from eight other states.

“We don’t practice together,” Iffert said. “When you play, you go in and have a team practice on Friday (of the tournament). It’s the only time you practice as a team. Then we play two matches on Saturday and two on Sunday. Finding the right combination can be tough, but it’s amazing you can make it work.”

Iffert has already had some success at the sport, winning prize money for a third-place finish.

Despite her newfound activity, Iffert doesn’t plan on giving up tennis.

As an associate pro at the Indianapolis Racquet Club, she’s still coaching tennis from beginners to advanced players.

“Tennis will always be my first love, but the great thing about pickleball is you can have success right off the bat,” Iffert said. “It’s amazing the competition and the level of play from top to bottom in pickleball. There are very small margins of difference. It’s a great game.”