City’s changes to Carmel Christkindlmarkt’s organizational structure surprise displaced board members

Carmel Mayor Sue Finkam and her team have recently made several changes to how the Carmel Christkindlmarkt is organizationally structured, claiming that the moves will better track and protect taxpayer dollars that are used to keep the German-inspired holiday festival running each year.

But some of those changes came as a surprise to the three-person Carmel Christkindlmarkt Inc. board, which has all new members as of Oct. 4.

Previous CCI board chair Sue McDermott resigned Oct. 4 after she said she was “blindsided” by Finkam replacing the other two board members the previous day during a meeting McDermott thought was set to finalize the operating agreement for this year’s event.

Finkam appointed the three board members in January soon after taking office and tasked them with separating the nonprofit CCI from the city and restructuring it to become more self-sustaining, according to McDermott. CCI and the city had some disagreements on how to proceed, but McDermott said she thought the Oct. 3 meeting would bring the two sides closer to a resolution.

“We were trying to find a compromise and were, I thought, very close to doing that,” McDermott said.

She said she went into the Oct. 3 meeting expecting to discuss and negotiate the proposed agreement with Samantha Karn, corporation counsel for the City of Carmel, and Finkam. Instead, McDermott said Karn and Rebecca Carl, Finkam’s chief of staff, attended the meeting and – on the mayor’s behalf – dismissed the two other board members, Brenda Myers, the recently retired director of Hamilton County Tourism; and Sven Schumacher, a native of Germany and CEO of Lutheran Child and Family Services. They replaced them with board chair Maddie Augustus, a lobbyist with Faegre Drinker; vice chair Abhi Reddy; and secretary and treasurer Zac Jackson, chief financial officer for the City of Carmel.

After the Oct. 3 meeting, McDermott said she learned that the newly appointed board members, Jackson and Augustus, had set a special meeting for Oct. 5 – without her knowledge – to approve the operating agreement and select new legal counsel. This action led to her resignation, which she outlined in an Oct. 4 letter to Finkam.

“It is likely that these new board members will approve the City’s proposed operating agreement which the board’s current legal counsel and I believe will put the nonprofit status of CCI at risk,” McDermott stated in the letter. “The current iteration of the operating agreement is one I would not approve and feel it would be my fiduciary responsibility to the CCI to vote against it.”

Hannah Kiefer, vice president of communications for the Carmel Christkindlmarkt, confirmed that the agreement has been approved by the board. Current requested a copy of the agreement but neither CCI nor the city provided it.

The City of Carmel, under the administration of Mayor Jim Brainard, spent $400,000 to launch the market in 2017 and formed the nonprofit to manage the event. Carmel contributed $125,000 in 2018 but since then has not made a direct financial donation. However, the city has continued to support the market in other ways, including set-up and tear-down by members of the street department and security provided by Carmel police.

Finkam said that her administration has “repeatedly asked for financial documents” from CCI and not received them.

“This is obviously concerning given that on the most recent tax return we can see for FY22, the net assets have escalated to $870,000 from $550,000 the previous year,” she said. “Taxpayers are subsidizing the nonprofit while the nonprofit’s assets are increasing on the balance sheet.”

Kiefer said the Carmel Christkindlmarkt received a request from Karn for financial documents on July 3 and that five days later the market provided an official statement of activity of the market financials from April 2023 to March 2024. Kiefer said the city did not request additional financial information.

Finkam said CCI has received approximately $8 million in taxpayer support since 2017, mostly in the form of labor, supplies, insurance and contracts.

McDermott said Carmel officials estimated the city’s investment to be $1.2 million for this year’s event, which is set for Nov. 23 to Dec. 24 at Carter Green (the city estimated a $1.5 million investment in an Oct. 3 press release). She said the CCI board had agreed to cover $400,000 of the city’s expected investment this year and made other concessions as they worked to update the operating agreement.

The initial agreement, approved in 2017, was “vague,” McDermott said, adding that the board spent a significant amount of time this year working to reach a new agreement with the city.

“We were working with Samantha Karn in good faith to try to finalize an agreement,” she said. “We got to a point where we understood the city’s two priorities were for the city to own the market and for the city to own the intellectual property. City ownership of the market caused the board and its legal counsel concern because that could jeopardize the nonprofit status.”

As the board considered the city’s proposal, McDermott said she received a voicemail from Finkam stating that she would not authorize the street department to set up this year’s market if CCI did not sign off on the proposed agreement.

Late in the negotiation process, the board learned that unbeknownst to them that the city had unilaterally applied for the trademark of the CCI name and logo several months earlier, McDermott said.

Keifer said staff positions have not been impacted by the changes and the market is expected to operate as planned this year.

Of the two replaced CCI board members, Schumacher did not respond to a request for comment. Myers said she enjoyed her tenure on the board and admired the Christkindlmarkt team’s efforts to create one of the nation’s top holiday markets while reducing its financial dependence on the city.

“I was shocked and saddened by the actions earlier this week, given how much progress this small but dedicated board had made under the leadership of Susan McDermott,” Myers stated.

McDermott said she is disappointed by the city’s handling of the situation.

“The board wanted to find a common ground where the nonprofit would maintain its tax exempt status, serve the city in the best way that it can but also be independent,” she said. “We were asked to use our nonprofit expertise to ensure CCI’s mission focus, analyze the financial arrangement with the city of carmel and to strengthen and solidify its non profit status. We fulfilled our commitment, it’s disappointing that the city did not do the same.”

With the agreement now in place, Finkam said set up for the market is expected to begin Oct. 7.

“Moving forward, we will better understand (CCI’s) financial status, have the market pay the invoices identified and – if revenues are adequate – institute a revenue split to cover more,” Finkam said. “Until then, our main goal right now is to ensure (Carmel Christkindlmarkt CEO Maria Adele Rosenfeld) has what she needs to open the market.”