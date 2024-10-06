Connection Pointe Church expanding to Carmel

Brownsburg-based Connection Pointe Christian Church plans to open a Carmel location in early 2025 at Lighthouse Tabernacle at 2599 E. 98th St. Connection Pointe entered an agreement with Lighthouse Tabernacle in early 2024 to renovate the building and share the space.

“We are just so excited to be in Carmel. We really believe that God called us to be part of serving this community and has given us such an incredible opportunity of such an amazing location. We’re so grateful to Lighthouse,” said Denise McCleese, Connection Pointe executive pastor of strategy and engagement.

McCleese said Connection Pointe wants to serve the community, schools and people, beyond the church walls.

“We’re excited to not just be a church in Carmel, but to really be part of Carmel,” McCleese said.

The renovated building will include expanded space for children and youth, a modern façade and a main meeting room.

“Internally, we have expanded out the lobby space. There is a lot of beautiful, vintage reality in the worship center. There’s some of that that we’re maintaining, but at the same time, we’re doing a complete update,” McCleese said. Updated paint, carpet, seating and a new sound system are part of the renovation plans.

Connection Pointe, founded in 1837 as Brownsburg Christian Church, has experienced growth over the past two years, opening new locations in Avon and Fishers. The Brownsburg campus has approximately 4,000 attendees each week.

The Carmel location will open with a 200-person launch team and dedicated campus pastor, Chris Maloney. Services will be at 9:15 and 11 a.m. on Sundays will feature live worship music with sermons streamed from the Brownsburg location.

“We just really believe that God has called us to reach and be part of transforming the communities around the Indianapolis area. A big part of our vision is our next generation. Obviously, we want to serve everyone that walks through our doors, but our kids and students are significant to our vision,” McCleese said.

Attempts to reach representatives from Lighthouse Tabernacle were not successful.

For updates and more information, visit connectionpointe.org.