Temporary parking installed in downtown Westfield

People visiting downtown Westfield and Restaurant Row on Park Street will have new surface parking — at least temporarily.

The city completed the removal of a home at Park Street and Westfield Boulevard, clearing the way for a new temporary parking lot downtown.

The Park Street valet service that began in April will cease at the end of this month. That service was started to alleviate parking concerns during peak hours, particularly on weekends when the downtown and Park Street areas experience increased traffic.

Mayor Scott Willis said the new lot will include 90 spaces, eliminating the need for the valet service.

The parking lot is temporary as plans continue to develop parcels along Park and Jersey streets and adjacent to the Midland Trace Trail.

The proposed Park & Poplar development includes a 550-space parking garage, up to 60,000 square feet of office and commercial space, 10,000 square feet of retail space, a boutique hotel and 250 family units

Additional planning is underway on Jersey Street for a mixed-used development — currently in the concept phase — including a 525-space parking garage, 36,000 square feet of commercial and office space, 50,500 square feet of retail and restaurant space, 172 family unit dwellings and a pedestrian plaza.

The temporary parking lot is anticipated to be ready for use by mid-October.