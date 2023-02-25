Norris announces bid for at-large Zionsville Town Council seat

Republican candidate Evan M. Norris recently announced he will run for one of the two at-large seats on the Zionsville Town Council in the May 2 primary election.

Republican incumbents Alex Choi and Brad Burk are not seeking reelection and withdrew from the at-large races, leaving both seats open. Burk is running for the District 5 seat. Republican Joe Stein and Democrat Amanda Rubeck have also launched campaigns for at-large seats.

“I am one of the few candidates with legal training,” Norris said. “After watching the town council and mayor’s administration struggle for the past three years, I find it vital for the town’s future to elect leaders with practical legal experience and who knows how the adversarial process works.”

Norris said his experience would help him be an effective councilor, if elected.

“Ensuring sustainable growth of the town with my legal training, education and

Experience will allow me to assist the town council in navigating the intricacies of both the legislative process and compliance with the Indiana Code and Administrative Code,” he said. “My background is heavily rooted in litigation. I believe litigation experience is crucial for looking for potential issues or conflicts when planning for the future.”

Norris has lived in Zionsville for eight years.

“I want to work for everyone in Zionsville, including those looking to plant their roots and raise a family in the greatest town in the Midwest,” he said. “When I moved to Zionsville, I was welcomed by so many with open arms. I feel it is my civic duty to give back to the town, working to keep Zionsville one of the most sought-after places to live.”

Norris, 35, is a graduate of Indiana State University with a bachelor’s degree in political science and legal studies and has a certificate in health law and policy from the Indiana University McKinney School of Law. He is an attorney at Drewry, Simmons, Vornehm LLP, a law firm in Carmel with a primary focus on providing legal services to all aspects of the construction industry.

Norris received the 2022 Defense Trial Counsel of Indiana Outstanding Young Lawyer of the Year Award and was also a recipient of the 2022 Super Lawyer Rising Star Award.

Norris said legal knowledge is crucial to understanding and preventing a future strain between the mayor and the council.

“There is no denying that the relationship between the mayor (Emily Styron) and the town council has been strained for several years,” he said. “In particular, the mayor’s lawsuit against the town council resulted in six-figure fees for services rendered to litigate the case. If elected, it would be my goal to set aside those past issues and work towards rebuilding a more symbiotic relationship.”

Norris said he supports the expansion of growth in the town and attracting new business to the area.

“I believe that enhancing the transportation corridor around the Village is vital and that the town should look to expand growth south of Sycamore Street,” he said. “Both goals can be achieved with thoughtful and deliberative planning between the mayor’s administration and the town council.”

Norris and his wife, Danielle, have four daughters: Maxwell, Cameron, Kennedy, and Vivienne.