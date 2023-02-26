Carmel in brief — February 21, 2023

New Home Place board members – The Home Place Advisory Board recently welcomed two new members: Clay Township Trustee Paul Hensel and Hamilton County Councilor Tim Griffin. They replaced Doug Callahan and Fred Glynn, respectively. Other members of the board are Carmel City Engineer Jeremy Kashman, Gregory Lentz, Jeff Maurer, Timothy Moehl and James Liston.

Flower sale fundraiser – Carmel Elementary will hold its largest fundraiser, the flower sale, from March 3 to 20. The sale will include flowers and plants, from potted annuals to hanging baskets. The annual flower sale, which has occurred for more than 50 years, raises funds for the Carmel Elementary PTO and its efforts to support the students and staff at the school. Place an order at carmelflowersale.com.

Bourbon Lover’s Raffle – The Bourbon Lover’s Raffle, benefiting Make-A-Wish Ohio, Kentucky & Indiana, is offering an opportunity to win five rare bottles of bourbon: Van Winkle Special Reserve 12 Years Old Lot B, Horse Soldier Commander’s Select 13 Year Bourbon Whiskey in a signed box, a signed bottle of Horse Soldier Straight Bourbon, W.L. Weller 12 Year and Blanton’s Green Label Special Reserve. Raffle tickets cost $100 and are on sale through noon March 11. Purchase tickets at oki.wish.org/bourbonlover.

Parent education classes – The Chris Center is presenting a series of free parent education classes designed to provide support and information to parents and caregivers raising adolescents. The next class is on Neurodiversity: Increasing Awareness Around an Invisible Disability and will be held at 6:30 p.m. March 1 at the Carmel Clay Public Library. Register and learn more at chriscenterpaw.com.

Kindergarten registration – Registration is open for the Carmel Clay Schools kindergarten class for the 2023-24 school year. Early registration helps CCS prepare for anticipated staffing needs and allows families to begin the kindergarten assessment process and receive communication from the district. Register for the Class of 2036 at ccs.k12.in.us/services/curriculum/kindergarten.

Mission Possible – Assistance League of Indianapolis will present its Mission Possible fundraiser on April 22 at the Eiteljorg Museum, 500 W. Washington St. in Indianapolis. This marks the first time the annual event has been held in person since before the COVID-19 pandemic. The fundraiser will include dining, a raffle and silent auction, and opportunities to view items in the museum. Learn more at alindy.org/mission-possible.html.

Candidate town hall meetings – Chuck Ford, a Republican for the North Central District Carmel City Council seat, is hosting town hall-style meetings from 7 to 8 p.m. March 16 and April 13 at the Carmel American Legion Post 155, 852 W. Main St. The events are open to the public and will allow an opportunity for community members to ask questions of the candidate.

Hamilton County Democratic Women meetings— The Hamilton County Democratic Women meet every third Saturday of the month at the Delaware Township Trustee Building 9090 E. 131st, Fishers. Conversations begin at 9:30 a.m., the meeting is from 10 a.m. to 11. All Hamilton County women are welcome.

Monthly beekeepers meeting – The North Central Beekeepers Club meets the third Wednesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at Cool Creek Nature Center, 2000 E. 151st St. in Westfield. Meetings are free to attend by all levels of beekeepers located centrally north of Indianapolis. Those interested in becoming beekeepers are welcome. For more information, visit facebook.com/ncbclub.

Housing instability help – Hamilton County residents facing eviction or housing instability now have a free legal resource at their fingertips. A new desktop computer, scanner, and printer with access to IndianaLegalHelp.org were installed in the court’s Legal Self-Help Center last week. The Indiana Bar Foundation received a $13 million grant from the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority to fund the development and deployment of 120 self-help kiosks throughout the state. Each kiosk provides legal forms, instructional videos, referrals to free and low-cost legal services and a statewide calendar of free legal advice clinics. Learn more at IndianaLegalHelp.org.

Mix Food Hall now open – California-based Kitchen United has opened its first two Mix Food Hall sites in the Indianapolis area in Kroger stores on Range Line Road in Carmel and 116th Street in Fishers. Both locations, which are open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., offer selections from Firehouse Subs, Nathan’s Famous, Nékter Juice Bar, Saladworks and Wow Bao. Mix Food Hall offers on-site ordering via digital kiosks, online ordering at MixFoodHall.com and will be available on Uber Eats, Grubhub and DoorDash.

Bicentennial items for sale – The Hamilton County Bicentennial Commission has several items available for sale online to celebrate the county’s 200th anniversary. Alongside local partner Marketpro, Inc, the Bicentennial is selling apparel, drinkware and other items. Merchandise is available online at hamcoturns200.com/swag-merch.

Hoosier Girl Coalition leader selected – The Hoosier Girl Coalition has announced the appointment of Mackenzie Pickerrell as its inaugural executive director. As announced last fall, in an unprecedented collaboration, six independent Girl Scout councils that serve the state of Indiana have come together to form the Hoosier Girl Coalition to meet the emerging needs of Indiana girls. The vision of the coalition is to enable every Hoosier girl to live her best life physically, academically, socially and emotionally.

Physician joins Carmel practice – Dr. Meredith Larson has joined Franciscan Physician Network Carmel Family Medicine. She joins a team of physicians who offer a range of primary care services to patients from infants through seniors. Their offices are in suite 280 at 12188-B N. Meridian St. in Carmel. Prior to joining the practice, Larson practiced in Hendricks County, where she provided outpatient care. She is board-certified in family medicine.

Hospice volunteers needed – Brighton Hospice in Carmel is looking for volunteers to help office staff perform a variety of office duties such as organizing admission paperwork, filing, preparing and sending mail, answering phones, stocking supplies and helping with special projects and events. Hours and days for this volunteer opportunity are flexible and training will be provided. To learn more, contact Katresha Taylor, volunteer coordinator, by calling 317-798-2160 or by email at ktaylor@brightonhospice.com.