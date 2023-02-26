Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Wawa coming to Midland Pointe development

Wawa coming to Midland Pointe development

0
By on Noblesville Community

A $72 million housing and commercial development at the southeast corner of Ind. 32 and Hazel Dell Road in Noblesville will feature a Wawa gas station and convenience store and a Crew Car Wash. (Photo provided by Aaron Smith)

A housing and commercial development planned in Noblesville will include a popular Pennsylvania-based gas station and convenience store known for its hoagie sandwiches.

The $72 million Midland Pointe development targeted for the southeast corner of Ind. 32 and Hazel Dell Road will feature a Wawa convenience store that will be the first in Indiana. The company has locations in Pennsylvania, New York, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C., and announced last year that it planned to expand to Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio, in addition to Tennessee.

John Poplawski, vice president of real estate for Wawa, said in a December news release that the company has received “thousands of requests over the years to spread our wings further west!”

“We couldn’t be more excited to announce our growth plans in these markets as we will soon serve more people in new communities with our unique brand and offer,” Poplawski stated.

The announcement of Wawa’s arrival to Noblesville was recently brought to the Noblesville Common Council by Jim Adams, president of Secure Holdings, which is developing Midland Pointe with Carmel-based Old Town Companies. The Wawa gas station and convenience store will be along Ind. 32, while a Crew Car Wash is also planned, Adams said.

For the residential portion of Midland Pointe, Old Town Companies is planning to develop a neighborhood known as Midland Reserve that will include 256 rental units, including two-story flats, three-story units and townhome-style units, along with a clubhouse. Vertical construction on Midland Pointe isn’t expected to occur until early 2024, Adams said.

.


More Headlines

‘Wearable art’ store closes after 35 years Epcon plans new home development in Zionsville Carmel Clay Historical Society to share history of prominent downtown site  Westfield mayoral candidates participate in forum
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Current Publishing, 30 S. Range Line Road, Carmel, IN, 46032, https://www.youarecurrent.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact