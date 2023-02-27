Geist community events – March 2023

2023 Lawrence State of the City

Lawrence Mayor Steve Collier will deliver the 2023 State of the City Address March 9 at The Garrison, 6002 N. Post Rd., Indianapolis. Collier will reflect on the past year and give a preview for the city’s future growth and development. The event will include networking at 10:30 a.m., followed by lunch and the address. Admission, which includes lunch, is $41 for members and $51 for non-members. Contact Brad Klopfenstein for more information or to register for the event.

Urban Line Dancing class

Get your groove on with a free Urban Line Dancing class presented by Triple Take Productions. These beginner, intermediate and advanced choreographed dances to R&B, Rap and other urban music will take place Tuesday March 7 and 28 at 6 p.m. at Arts for Lawrence’s Theater at the Fort at 8920 Otis Ave, Indianapolis. Registration isn’t required and the classes are a fun way to get in some cardio exercise.

“Drum It Out!”

Arts for Learning Indiana presents “Drum It Out!” from 4 to 4:45 p.m. March 13 at the Indianapolis Public Library-Lawrence Branch, 7898 Hague Rd., Indianapolis. The music program, led by trained health rhythms facilitator Jalynn Simmons, will help kids discover their own rhythm through hand-drumming and recreational music-making activities. The program addresses self-esteem, teamwork, reading skills and creative self-expression. Register at attend.indypl.org/event/7887073.

Have a community event you’d like to submit for a future calendar? Email news@geistcurrent.com