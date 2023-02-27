Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Geist community events – March 2023

Geist community events – March 2023

0
By on Geist Community

2023 Lawrence State of the City

Lawrence Mayor Steve Collier will deliver the 2023 State of the City Address March 9 at The Garrison, 6002 N. Post Rd., Indianapolis. Collier will reflect on the past year and give a preview for the city’s future growth and development. The event will include networking at 10:30 a.m., followed by lunch and the address. Admission, which includes lunch, is $41 for members and $51 for non-members. Contact Brad Klopfenstein for more information or to register for the event.

Urban Line Dancing class

Get your groove on with a free Urban Line Dancing class presented by Triple Take Productions. These beginner, intermediate and advanced choreographed dances to R&B, Rap and other urban music will take place Tuesday March 7 and 28 at 6 p.m. at Arts for Lawrence’s Theater at the Fort at 8920 Otis Ave, Indianapolis. Registration isn’t required and the classes are a fun way to get in some cardio exercise.

“Drum It Out!”

Arts for Learning Indiana presents “Drum It Out!”  from 4 to 4:45 p.m. March 13 at the Indianapolis Public Library-Lawrence Branch, 7898 Hague Rd., Indianapolis. The music program, led by trained health rhythms facilitator Jalynn Simmons, will help kids discover their own rhythm through hand-drumming and recreational music-making activities. The program addresses self-esteem, teamwork, reading skills and creative self-expression. Register at attend.indypl.org/event/7887073.

Have a community event you’d like to submit for a future calendar? Email news@geistcurrent.com


More Headlines

Fishers community events – March 2023 Identity quest: Kelvin’s memoir traces embrace of Jewish heritage Carmel in brief — February 21, 2023 Carmel Symphony Orchestra to feature film composer Williams’ music Oaklandon fourth-grader wins American Legion flag contest Heartland Film moves into new home
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Current Publishing, 30 S. Range Line Road, Carmel, IN, 46032, https://www.youarecurrent.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact