Developer’s proposal for 77 townhomes in Westfield moves forward to city council

Plans by a developer to build 77 townhomes in Westfield will now head to the Westfield City Council after being preliminary approved by a planning board earlier this month.

The city’s Advisory Plan Commission has forwarded a favorable recommendation to the council to amend the Grand Park Village PUD, or planned unit development, for the project known as the Townes at Grand Park Village. The proposed development by Fischer Homes will be built on nearly 7 acres south of 186th Street and east of Kinsey Avenue.

Plans about the project were initially shared with the council in December, when a representative on behalf of the company indicated the anticipated price of the townhomes would be approximately $450,000. The APC approved a favorable recommendation for the Grand Park Village PUD amendment to the city council during its Feb. 6 meeting.

In other business, the APC approved a detailed development plan for a 5,600-square-foot McDonald’s restaurant at 15101 Thatcher Lane. APC member Victor McCarty said the project is a remodel of the restaurant that was also approved by the city’s Board of Zoning Appeals last year.

The APC also approved a detailed development plan of a 11,572-square-foot building for PetSuites Westfield at 17502 Carey Road. McCarty said the project was first approved by the BZA last April.