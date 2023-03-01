Sweetgreen opens at The Yard at Fishers District

By Mark LaFay

Washington, D.C., -based Sweetgreen opened its third Indiana location Feb. 21 at The Yard at Fishers District, 711 E. 116th Street, Suite 300, in Fishers.

Sweetgreen is a rapidly growing restaurant group that originated in Washington, D.C., 16 years ago. It now has a presence in 17 states and more than 100 cities across the U.S. The Sweetgreen menu features a variety of warm bowls with a variety of combinations of whole grains, greens, veggies, cheeses and exotic dressings and more. Animal-based proteins are available as add-ons, with some of bowls containing them by default. Sweetgreen also offers a variety of fresh salads, complete meal plates and a handful of kids’ items.

Sweetgreen puts an emphasis on ensuring its products are environmentally friendly. It is actively working toward becoming completely carbon neutral. It commissions carbon assessments of their suppliers to determine how much carbon is generated throughout its supply chain. Sweet green also sources furniture, building materials, industrial equipment and more that are as green as possible, and they invest in clean energy options.

The grand opening at The Yard at Fishers district featured fresh juices from Simplicity, DIY Flower bouquets from Rusted Window, Mocktails from Fishers based Memento. Customers can download the SweetGreen app and receive $10 off their order.

Sweetgreen at Fishers District is open Monday through Sunday. For more, visit sweetgreen.com.