Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Sweetgreen opens at The Yard at Fishers District
Staff at the Sweetgreen at The Yard at Fishers district cut the ribbon Feb. 21 to the new restaurant. (Photo by Mark LaFay)

Sweetgreen opens at The Yard at Fishers District

0
By on Fishers Business Local, Restaurants

By Mark LaFay

Washington, D.C., -based Sweetgreen opened its third Indiana location Feb. 21 at The Yard at Fishers District, 711 E. 116th Street, Suite 300, in Fishers.

Sweetgreen is a rapidly growing restaurant group that originated in Washington, D.C., 16 years ago. It now has a presence in 17 states and more than 100 cities across the U.S. The Sweetgreen menu features a variety of warm bowls with a variety of combinations of whole grains, greens, veggies, cheeses and exotic dressings and more. Animal-based proteins are available as add-ons, with some of bowls containing them by default. Sweetgreen also offers a variety of fresh salads, complete meal plates and a handful of kids’ items. 

Sweetgreen puts an emphasis on ensuring its products are environmentally friendly. It is actively working toward becoming completely carbon neutral. It commissions carbon assessments of their suppliers to determine how much carbon is generated throughout its supply chain. Sweet green also sources furniture, building materials, industrial equipment and more that are as green as possible, and they invest in clean energy options. 

The grand opening at The Yard at Fishers district featured fresh juices from Simplicity, DIY Flower bouquets from Rusted Window, Mocktails from Fishers based Memento. Customers can download the SweetGreen app and receive $10 off their order. 

Sweetgreen at Fishers District is open Monday through Sunday. For more, visit sweetgreen.com.


More Headlines

Modglin helps lead ZCHS to second place finish in boys swimming state finals Mix Food Hall opens at Carmel, Fishers Kroger stores Fishers announces new parks director The Stratford program benefits residents with Parkinson’s Carmel in brief — February 21, 2023 Former Hamilton Southeastern school board president to run for Fishers City Council
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Current Publishing, 30 S. Range Line Road, Carmel, IN, 46032, https://www.youarecurrent.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact