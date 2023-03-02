Current Publishing
Fishers Advisory Committee on Disability, arts council and Conner Prairie partner on gallery

Fishers Arts Council, in partnership with Conner Prairie and the City of Fishers Advisory Committee on Disability, is presenting a monthlong gallery of art by individual artists and artists who are part of organizations that provide services to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

The theme for the dual-location exhibit is “Building Our Future Together.” The exhibit at Conner Prairie can be found on the second floor of the Welcome Center, curated by the Exhibition Dept. of the Conner Prairie Museum under the direction of Director Jesse Kramer. Fishers Arts Council’s gallery is at the Collaboration Hub at the Hamilton County Community Foundation in Fishers, curated by Board Vice President Ross Hilleary and Executive Director Les Reinhardt. 

To celebrate the more than 120 pieces of art shared between the gallery spaces, there will be a reception at each location. They are open to the public, and admission is free.

Conner Prairie will held its reception March 3. Fishers Arts Council will hold its Second Friday reception from 6 to 8 p.m. March 10, with a special presentation by Hamilton Southeastern High School student and comic book creator Jason Funk at 7 p.m. The reception will have refreshments and a chance to meet the artists and organizations. Artwork will be available for sale at the Fishers Arts Council gallery.

The following organizations are participating Janus Developmental Services, Studio Outside the Box, Indiana School for the Blind and Visually Impaired, and Noble. This year marks our highest participation from Individual artists in our community and beyond. Those artists on display are: apdavs, Cassidy Atkins, Christopher Baird-Roberson, James Beisel, Lina Carter, Krista Darrow, Blake Dauby, Min Durham, Mark Fornefeld, Jason Funk, Anna Inger, Hikaru Kikuchi, Hiro Lerman, Nick Mangos, Warren Miller, Zander Phillips, Mark Rouse, Johnson Simon, Adelaide Thompson and Collin Young.


