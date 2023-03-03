Civic Theatre camps provide variety

Civic Theatre summer camps provide opportunities for students with a wide range of ages and abilities.

Except for an intensive camp for older students, Holly Stults, Civic Theatre education program director, said the camps often include newcomers and kids who have performed before.

“Every child has an even playing field,” Stults said. “Every child is a star. Every child has the same amount of material to perform.”

The one-week camps are run by Stults and Brent E. Marty, director of music and education.

The Little Stages camp is for ages 4-5 and will run from 10 to 11:30 a.m. June 26-29.

“Every year the theme changes and it coincides with the Junior Civic musical,” Stults said.

With the Junior Civic Theatre musical being “Newsies” June 23-28, the camp is called the Headline Edition.

“We do a song that has to do with headlines or papers,” Stults said. “They do storytelling through music. They have costume pieces. We do a presentation for family and friends on the last day.”

Marty said all camps end with a presentation. Musical Theatre Mini-Camp is for ages 6-7 from 12:30 to 3 p.m. June 26-29.

The Jr. Civic Musical Theatre Camp for ages 8-14 will be held from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. the weeks of July 10-14 and July 17-21. Those camps culminate with a performance on The Tarkington stage at 6 p.m. on the final day of camp. There is a 60-children limit on camp size each week.

“One year we did songs that were from particular theaters on Broadway,” Stults said. “Each age group has a different theme, and they learn songs from that. It allows us to give them an opportunity to not only learn singing, dancing and acting but the history of particular Broadway performers, composers or choreographers.”

Marty said all camps are process based.

“They are working on multiple facets of the numbers,” Marty said. “They write scenes to go with the numbers.”

The Musical Theatre Intensive camp for ages 10-14 is for advanced students. Marty said there is an application process to get into the camp.

“We have three spectacular guest artists to work with the kids,” Marty said.

The camp runs July 5-7 with instructors Justin Lewis, dance; Dee Dee Batteast, acting; and Johnna Tavianini, music.

In addition, the campers will work with Marty and Stults and other local instructors.

For more, visit civictheatre.org.