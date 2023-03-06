Carmel comedian Dave Dugan set for St. Patrick’s Day show

Carmel comedian Dave Dugan has some specific reasons why St. Patrick’s Day is one of his most important holidays.

“First, Dugan is Irish. As my grandfather tells it, when our people came over from Ireland, we were illiterate potato farmers who had to have our mail read to us,” he said. “Second, green is my favorite color. Third, Van Morrison, the Pogues and Flogging Molly are among my very favorite artists. Fourth, I’ve got no problem with beer. Five, St. Patrick is a cool saint. Chased the snakes out of Ireland. We could use his chasing talents in Washington, D.C. Hello, who said that? Sixth, March 17 is close enough to the first day of spring to celebrate telling winter goodbye. Seventh, since I lay low on New Year’s Eve, I make up for it on St. Patrick’s Day. Eighth, I’ve got no problem with beer.”

Dugan will perform at 7:30 p.m. March 16 at The Cat, 254 Veterans Way, Carmel. A second comic likely will be added to the lineup soon.

“If you like Irish music, show up early and hear some of the best of the best,” Dugan said. “Then it’s Irish dancers and then comedy.”

The dancers are from Richens/Timm Academy.

In January, Dugan appeared with headliner Jeff Allen at The Tarkington at the Center for the Performing Arts. It was his first time appearing at The Tarkington.

“When it first opened, I was the first headliner at Studio Theater, the smallest theater of the Center,” he said. “Then a few years ago I opened for Englebert Humperdinck at the Palladium. So, the performance at The Tarkington completed the trifecta. So if that was on my bucket list, I guess I’m done. What happens when you’ve completed your bucket list? Yikes, I better go pray.”

For more, visit eventbrite.com/e/comedy-at-the-cat-st-patricks-day-tickets-534058131247.