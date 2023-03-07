Blueprint for Improvement: Backyard beauty in Noblesville

Built in 2014 in Noblesville’s Twin Oaks neighborhood, this home was in need of a backyard upgrade for outdoor entertaining.
- The existing deck was replaced with a three-seasons room to increase indoor/outdoor living and entertaining space.
- Eze-Breeze windows allow the homeowners to effortlessly convert the room from sunroom to screened porch based on the weather.
- The firepit makes for the perfect spot to enjoy the outdoors through the fall.
- A stamped concrete patio gives the look of stone with added durability and minimal maintenance.
- Custom lighting allows for outdoor enjoyment after the sun goes down.