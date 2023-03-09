Mission Possible fundraiser at Eiteljorg to benefit Assistance League of Indianapolis

By Jeff Decker

Mission Possible has been the largest fundraiser for the Assistance League of Indianapolis for many years, accounting for about 15 percent of the all-volunteer philanthropic group’s annual budget.

But the organization’s funding efforts were hampered by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Assistance League didn’t host an in-person Mission Possible event during the health crisis that began in early 2020.

“We believe that made an impact on the percentage of funds raised,” said Kathy Kerr Wylam, vice president of marketing for the Assistance League, which has 184 members, about 90 percent of them from the northside and Hamilton County. “We hope that going back to an in-person event will increase the amount raised for this year.”

That event will be held April 23 at the Eiteljorg Museum of American Indians and Western Art in downtown Indianapolis. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., with cocktails at 6 p.m. and dinner an hour later. Attendees can explore the Eiteljorg’s exhibits. A 50/50 drawing, raffle and line dancing will be among the festivities.

A search committee selected the Eiteljorg for the event, with co-chairs Barb Mohr and Anne Kinney working out the details.

“We researched several locations and decided that the Eiteljorg offered us excellent space and the additional benefit of the opportunity to have guests view exhibits,” Kerr Wylam said.

Among the organization’s programs are ALI Bears, offering comfort through teddy bears; ALI Friends, compassion and caring for seniors and those with disabilities; Assault Survivor Kits, new clothing for victims of assault; and Operation School Bell, supplying clothing, supplies and athletics shoes to students in need.

Tickets for Mission Possible are $150 each or $1,200 for table of eight. Tickets must be purchased by April 10, and auction items and sponsorships can be donated through April 14. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit ALIndy.org.