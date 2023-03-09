Westfield High School to host Indiana Percussion Association Winds state prelims

Westfield High School will host the Indiana Percussion Association Winds state prelims competition March 11.

The event, which begins at 6:30 p.m., will feature performances from nearly a dozen schools. Westfield Winds is set to perform at 7:48 p.m.

The cost to attend is $10 for adults, while kindergarten through 12th grade, college students with an ID and seniors 55 and older are $8 each. Children under age 6 are free.

Doors will open a half-hour before the event begins with spectators asked to enter the high school in Door 3 and Exit Door 2. Tickets can be purchased online by visiting whsband.ticketspice.com/2023-ipa-state-prelims or at the door the day of the event.