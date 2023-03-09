Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Westfield High School to host Indiana Percussion Association Winds state prelims

Westfield High School to host Indiana Percussion Association Winds state prelims

0
By on Westfield Community

Westfield High School will host the Indiana Percussion Association Winds state prelims competition March 11.

The event, which begins at 6:30 p.m., will feature performances from nearly a dozen schools. Westfield Winds is set to perform at 7:48 p.m.

The cost to attend is $10 for adults, while kindergarten through 12th grade, college students with an ID and seniors 55 and older are $8 each. Children under age 6 are free.

Doors will open a half-hour before the event begins with spectators asked to enter the high school in Door 3 and Exit Door 2. Tickets can be purchased online by visiting whsband.ticketspice.com/2023-ipa-state-prelims or at the door the day of the event.


More Headlines

Fishers resident finds niche as ‘Indy Now’ co-host Athlete of the Week: Carmel High School swimmer gets boost from famous alumni Westfield council to consider rezoning of land for future school use On the grow: Westfield High School adds lacrosse as varsity sport Noblesville Township Trustee Office to host open house Shamrock Drop set for March 17
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Current Publishing, 30 S. Range Line Road, Carmel, IN, 46032, https://www.youarecurrent.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact