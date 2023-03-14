Lt. Governor Crouch and Sen. Ford at Indiana ACT

Indiana ACT for Families coalition members met with Indiana Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and State Sen. J.D. Ford March 3 to discuss the negative implications that a Medicaid reimbursement rate cut would have on access to high quality autism therapy in the Hoosier state. Ford represents areas in Carmel, Indianapolis and Zionsville in District 29.

The meeting, held at the Harsha Autism Center in Terre Haute, was an opportunity for autism service providers to share more about applied behavior analysis therapy for autism, with the goal to develop new skills, refine learned skills, reduce problem behaviors and the impact it has on Indiana families who rely on these services.

Members of ACT for Families reiterated the importance of ensuring that coverage for the autism therapy is maintained to protect access to this care.

“We so appreciate the Lt. Gov. Crouch and Sen. Ford are taking the time to visit our center today to learn more about autism services,” said Holly Near, Harsha Autism Center’s chief operating officer. “The meeting allowed us to have an open conversation about the importance of ABA therapy to so many Hoosier families and to emphasize the need to protect against a Medicaid reimbursement rate cut.”

Crouch also met with coalition members at an Advocacy Day at the Statehouse Feb. 15 with members who shared their stories and to advocate for support on the issue.