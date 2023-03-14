Where’s Amy attends tribute to film composer John Williams

Where’s Amy attended the Carmel Symphony Orchestra’s Masterworks 4 “Best of John Williams: A Tribute Concert” with CSO Artistic Director Janna Hymes March 11 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts. The audience was taken on a magical film journey accompanied by the hits of Williams’ Academy Award-winning songs, including “Schindler’s List,” “Star Wars,” “Jaws,” “Raiders of the Lost Ark” and “Jurassic Park.” For future concerts, visit carmelsymphony.org.
