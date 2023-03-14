Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Woof Gang pet shop announces plans to expand to Hamilton County
Woof Gang Bakery and Grooming is planning to open four stores in Hamilton County in the next four years. (Photo courtesy of Woof Gang Bakery and Grooming)

Woof Gang pet shop announces plans to expand to Hamilton County

0
By on Carmel Business Local, Fishers Business Local, Noblesville Business Local, Westfield Business Local

Pet retailer Woof Gang Bakery and Grooming is planning to open four stores in Hamilton County in the next four years.

Miami-based Woof Gang sells pet food, pet supplies and offers grooming services. CEO Ricardo Azevedo said he anticipates the first store in Hamilton County to open this year in Carmel.

Woof Gang Bakery and Grooming offers dog customizable dog treats. (Photo courtesy of Woof Gang Bakery and Grooming)

“We’re going to be looking into other spaces in Hamilton County, but we don’t have a specific location,” Azevedo said. 

The retailer expects to open one shop per year in the county. 

Woof Gang sells oven-baked treats and meat chews made with natural and protein-rich ingredients without preservatives. Treats can be customized for holidays and birthdays. 

Grooming services are performed in a spa-like setting. Offerings include luxury bathing with hypoallergenic shampoo and conditioner, hair drying, full-body brushing, styling and more.

“We have a very specialized experience for the dogs. It’s grooming, but Woof Gang does it in a very different way,” Azevedo said. “We have the owners very involved, so they care and they love. The technology that we’ve developed is very different from what you’d find in many other grooming houses.” 

Woof Gang was founded in 2007 and has more than 200 locations in the U.S. Learn more at WoofGangBakery.com. 


More Headlines

Zionsville filmmaker looks to expand his horizons New additions: Guerin Catholic High School to add gyms, performing arts space through proposed expansion project History restored: Groups partnering to refurbish 160-year-old home in Carmel’s Coxhall Gardens Regalique wine, food boutique opens on Carmel’s Main Street Task force targets internet crime against children IMI plans to relocate HQ to former site of Carmel’s Meridian Suburban neighborhood
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Current Publishing, 30 S. Range Line Road, Carmel, IN, 46032, https://www.youarecurrent.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact