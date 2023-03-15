Nonprofit to receive land donation

The Indiana nonprofit Independent Living for Adults with Developmental/Intellectual Disabilities, or ILADD, announced March 13 an agreement with Old Town Companies LLC, a real estate development company in Carmel, to receive a donation of land to build the organization’s Crossbridge Point Residential Community for adults with intellectual or developmental disabilities.

The land, a 260-acre parcel from Old Town’s Wild Air development, is on both sides of Marysville Road in Zionsville.

“We are extremely grateful to Old Town for their generosity and commitment to supporting ILADD’s mission and adults with IDD within their Wild Air development,” stated Matt Fultz, ILADD’s executive director.

Founded in 2019, ILADD provides housing, enrichment, educational programs and social options to enable adults with intellectual or developmental disabilities to live in homes of their own in communities.

ILADD officials said Crossbridge Point will be a safe, affordable, neurodiverse neighborhood of about 20 designed residences for individuals with and without IDD for purchase.

According to ILADD, Crossbridge Point will also feature a community center where ILADD will hold independent living classes, programs and social gatherings.

“The demand is there, and we have more than 125 individuals on our interest list,” Fultz stated. “While awaiting final approval of the Wild Air development, we will be surveying and convening listening sessions with our interested adults with IDD and their families to refine what they want to see included in Crossbridge Point, which we can then discuss with our design and operations teams.”

Old Town Companies CEO ustin Moffett said that incorporating Crossbridge Point into the proposed plan for Wild Air development will make a “meaningful” contribution to the undersupply of housing for marginalized citizens in Indiana.

“We are truly honored to partner with ILADD in an effort to serve some of our most vulnerable neighbors within the community,” he said.

Fultz said the ILAAD anticipate the first of the Crossbridge Point homes to be ready by the first quarter of 2025.

“We intend this to be our first development, and we have a model that we feel is going to be replicable,” Fultz said. “This is the first development we have had land donated for, and we are going to be working on other possible land donations in Boone County for a second development.”