Linden Tree to vacate downtown Noblesville space

A gift shop in downtown Noblesville plans to vacate its space after being informed by its landlord that it would need to move out because of remediation work.

The Linden Tree, at 856 Logan St., was recently informed that it needs to leave its space within 60 days, owner Rori Anderson said. Anderson’s landlord is Katie Beeson Nurnberger, who owns the historic Lacy Building, which is undergoing a major renovation that will eventually create workspace and studios for artists.

Anderson said the decision to boot The Linden Tree, which has a storefront within the Lacy Building, from its space came as a surprise to her, and she hasn’t secured another location. She hopes to stay in Noblesville and has owned the business for more than 14 years, she said.

Social media posts for the Linden Tree on Facebook and Instagram, which were later deleted, had alleged the business was being “wrongfully evicted” so the owner of the building could bring in a restaurant at the space. Anderson, who pointed out that Beeson Nurnberger also serves as president of Noblesville Main Street, described her landlord’s decision as being “inappropriate” because of her role with the organization.

Beeson Nurnberger deferred questions regarding the Linden Tree to Anderson, but discussed some insight surrounding the situation.

“Regarding the future of the first-floor retail spaces, we don’t have concrete plans at this time, outside of ensuring their safety and usability long-term. We know there is significant investment that must take place to ensure their viability,” she said. “Due to the issues that tend to arise in renovating older buildings, we don’t have a set timeline for these spaces to be back online either.”

The Lacy Building, which was constructed in 1888, formerly served as a Kirk’s Hardware Store and was purchased by Beeson Nurnberger and her husband, Chris, in November 2021. Beeson Nurnberger said when the building was purchased, the goal “was to make every floor usable — both for merchants and for the community. “

“The building is one of the oldest on the square and requires significant investment to address years of deferred maintenance,” she said.

She said she was recently made aware that the Linden Tree space in particular is in urgent need of a fire suppression system, possible mold remediation and work to locate and repair the significant water leak in the back of the building.

“This doesn’t bring into account the issues we can’t see at this time and the updates the space needs to be safe and usable in the future, too,” Beeson Nurnberger said. “As we’ve gone through the construction process, we’ve communicated updates with Linden Tree as soon as we’ve been aware of them. We were not expecting to encounter these issues so suddenly either, which is why we delayed other work to give a rent-free runway to identify next steps.”

Beeson Nurnberger said that when she met with the business to walk through the necessary updates, she said she “committed to helping Linden Tree remain a staple in Noblesville’s future, an offer that still stands.”

“We value all that Linden Tree has brought to the Square over the past 40 years,” Beeson Nurnberger said.