Current Publishing
You are at:»»»West Clay student named Children’s Miracle Network Hospital Champion
From left, Courtney Beyers and her, Lucy Beyers, at a March 10 event at West Clay Elementary to recognize Lucy being named a Children’s Miracle Network Hospital Champion. (Photo by Edward Redd)

West Clay student named Children’s Miracle Network Hospital Champion

0
By on Carmel Community

West Clay Elementary School fifth-grader Lucy Beyers has been named a Children’s Miracle Network Hospital Champion. Each year, 170 hospitals in the network select a champion in their community to serve as an ambassador to present how community members can support the hospitals and their patients.

On March 10, West Clay Elementary held a ceremony to congratulate Lucy on the honor and celebrate her strength and generosity amid several health challenges.

Riley Hospital for Children is the only hospital in the Children’s Miracle Network in Indiana, and it’s where Beyers spent the first seven months of her life. She was born with heterotaxy, a condition that affects internal organ alignment. To treat it, she underwent three surgeries, including open-heart surgery.

In 2019, she was diagnosed with vitiligo, a condition that causes her skin to lose pigment. In 2021, she received a pacemaker.

“Despite all of her medical challenges in her medical journey, (Lucy) finds a way to give back within her community,” said Susan Miles, officer for the Kids Caring and Sharing Program for the Riley’s Children Foundation. “We recognize her as being a champion because she’s a quite outstanding young lady.”

Beyer’s mother, Courtney, described her daughter as a sweet girl who cares about others. In December 2022, Lucy celebrated her birthday by raising money for Riley through a hot chocolate stand.

Since her surgery in 2021, Beyers’ has been more energetic and has enjoyed playing tennis. She said that when she grows up, she wants to be a nurse to help save kids the way Riley saved her. She encourages children going through a journey like hers to not give up.

“Keep going,” she said. “You’ve got to keep pushing through and you’ll get there just like me.”


More Headlines

Snapshot: Carmel Clay Public Library, Carmel High School club present Holi celebration Carmel Clay Parks & Recreation hits brakes on plans for dog park on Carmel Clay Schools property Carmel Clay Parks & Recreation board votes to name West Park’s newly renovated area Jim Engledow Commons  Student group, Lions Club to host pancake breakfast Westfield City Council OKs rezoning of land National Technical Honor Society welcomes new Lawrence student members
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Current Publishing, 30 S. Range Line Road, Carmel, IN, 46032, https://www.youarecurrent.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact