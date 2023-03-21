Zionsville Community School Board receives updates on Zionsville Community High School construction project

The Zionsville Community Schools Board held its monthly meeting March 13 at the Educational Services Center. Agenda items included public comment, the superintendent’s report and an update on the Zionsville Community High School construction project, including the cafeteria and northside outdoor courtyard.

What happened: Kristen Hoerr, a ZCS parent, requested that the board to consider adding a livestream option for monthly meetings for parents to access during public comment.

What it means: A livestream option would allow parents to use Zoom to watch meetings.

What’s next: The board will vote on the consideration at its April 10 meeting.

What happened: Matt Kinghorn, a senior demographic analyst with Indiana Business Research Center, gave a presentation about enrollment projection, including a report showing the expected growth of ZCS in the in the 2023-24 school year during the superintendent’s report.

What it means: The report reflects enrollment trends after the recent redistricting and the addition of Trailside Elementary School in Zionsville. Looking ahead, enrollment will continue to grow, with more than 500 students projected in the next 10 years, with elementary students at a 17.4 percent increase, middle school students at a 21.2 percent increase, and high school students at a 25.2 percent increase.

What’s next: The report is used by the board and ZCS staff for financial planning, staffing and ordering resources. The report assists in future accommodations for the growth of ZCS.

What happened: Skillman Corp. Vice President Victor Landfair gave an update on the $35 million construction progress at ZCHS.

What it means: The six-phase, 28-monthlong project is in the final two phases. Phase 2, the northside outdoor courtyard, is ready to be occupied, excluding classroom space. Features completed include the main entrance, artwork, outdoor dining area, handrails and outdoor tables. Phase 4, the old cafeteria, has also made progress with the demolition completed. Features completed include plumbing systems, roofing and handrails.

What’s next: The project is expected to be finished by summer of this year.