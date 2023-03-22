Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Westfield Education Foundation fundraiser nets $70,000
A fundraiser held by the Westfield Education Foundation March 4 at TopGolf in Fishers raised $70,000. Those in attendance included, from left, former WEF board member Duane Lutz, and current WEF board members Grant Sindelar, John Deck and Matt Deck. (Photo by David Dixon, Rocks Media House)

Westfield Education Foundation fundraiser nets $70,000

0
By on Westfield Community

A fundraiser held by the Westfield Education Foundation earlier this month brought in $70,000 that will help fund scholarships for high school seniors and support classroom initiatives for teachers.

The TopGolf fundraiser held March 4 in Fishers broke its single-event record and was centered around fun and education, said Joshua Andrews, spokesman for Westfield Washington Schools. Kyle Messmore, board president of the Westfield Education Foundation, said he is thankful that he can count on the continued support of donors and organizations.

“Having another record-breaking fundraising event is a testament to the generosity and commitment of our local community and organizations,” Messmore said. “The foundation is so proud to represent a community that cares so much about the future of our kids. I want to thank everyone who had a hand in putting this event together and everyone who continues to support our foundation and our mission.”

Tim Thoman, president and CEO of Indianapolis-based Performance Services, said it was an honor to be a part of the annual event.

“We are fortunate to be able to sponsor such a great organization to help further its mission to benefit Westfield students, staff and the future of Westfield,” Thoman said.

A Dec. 14 fundraiser, Bourbon & Bling, by the Westfield Education Foundation brought in $42,000, which officials said would go toward scholarships for graduating seniors and support classroom initiatives for teachers.


More Headlines

Miller-Palooza raises $95K for students, teachers at event Humane Society for Hamilton County ‘in crisis’ managing unprecedented number of dogs  Out of this world: Oak Trace Elementary School students learn about space in inflatable planetarium Where do they stand?: Get to know the 3 candidates in Republican primary election for Carmel mayor  Bands set to perform in Westfield Carmel in brief — March 21, 2023
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Current Publishing, 30 S. Range Line Road, Carmel, IN, 46032, https://www.youarecurrent.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact