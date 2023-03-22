Zionsville Chamber of Commerce announces resignation of executive director

Allyson Gutwein, executive director of the Zionsville Chamber of Commerce, announced March 22 her resignation from the position.

Gutwein accepted a new role as executive director for the Boone County Convention and Visitors Bureau. Her resignation is effective April 14.

“It’s a resignation but also a new position for the county,” Gutwein said. “I’m very excited, and I won’t be going far.”

Gutwein has served as executive director of the chamber for four years, which earned many accolades during her time there. The chamber won the Indiana Chamber of the Year award in 2022; was a U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation award winner in 2022; and also was named one of three Communications Excellence Best in Show winners by the Association of Commerce Executives.

“I loved my time with the chamber,” Gutwein said. “This will be a positive transition to a new career and my next challenge, and I have nothing but excitement for the chamber’s future as they find their new leader.”

Gutwein said she is confident that the chamber is in an excellent place for a new leader to enhance the town with innovative ideas.

The Zionsville Chamber of Commerce has experienced unprecedented growth and improvements under Gutwein’s leadership, including enhancements in member services, networking opportunities and economic development initiatives.

“We are deeply appreciative of Allyson’s contributions to the chamber during her time here,” said Angela Upchurch, chair of the Zionsville Chamber of Commerce Board. “Her leadership and commitment to the chamber have grown in countless ways, and she leaves behind a legacy of excellence.”

The Zionsville Chamber of Commerce has served Zionsville for 62 years, providing resources, advice,and support to its members and small businesses throughout Zionsville.

“The fact that a chamber has been able to stay in continual existence for so long is a testament to the organization’s strength,” Gutwein said. “I happened to be a shepherd of that organization, and during my time with the chamber, we experienced some of the greatest hardships and greatest successes that the chamber has seen. Both are great ways to show why chambers are so important.”

As she transitions into her new role with the Boone County Conventions and Visitors Bureau, Gutwein said she plans to apply her experience to her new position.

“There is lots of growth coming to Boone County,” she said. “All of the connections (such as) small businesses, restaurants made through my time at the chamber can now be utilized for the county as a whole, and those areas can be highlighted as a destination for tourism.”

The chamber’s board of directors has begun a search for a new executive director.