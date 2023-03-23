Chicken N Pickle chain coming to Fishers

A national chain that combines a restaurant and sports bar with pickleball courts will be adding a facility at fhe Fishers District shopping area.

Chicken N Pickle announced the new venue March 22. The chain started in Kansas City in 2016, and has been expanding since then, according to the announcement. It now has multiple facilities in Kansas, Texas and Oklahoma, and is opening new venues in Missouri, Nevada and now Indiana.

“Our mission is to provide an atmosphere that fosters fun, friendship, and community and we are excited to bring that to Fishers,” stated Dave Johnson, founder of Chicken N Pickle. “We believe that bringing people together over a delicious, wood-fired rotisserie chicken, a cold beverage and some friendly competition can create unifying bonds that ripple throughout the community and beyond.”

The new restaurant is expected to add about 150 jobs.

“We’re excited to be able to bring a community-focused, family-oriented concept like Chicken N Pickle to the City of Fishers,” stated Ryan Menard, vice president of Development at Thompson Thrift, developer of the Fishers District. “This will be a tremendous addition to what is being built at the District, and something unique to the region.”

According to the announcement, the Chicken N Pickle facility will have bars, multiple dining areas on the main floor and a rooftop dining experience, along with outdoor tables for guests. It will offer indoor and outdoor pickleball courts, and other lawn games.

Rachel Santschi of Chicken N Pickle said the venue should open in late 2024.