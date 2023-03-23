Current Publishing
Hamilton County Soil & Water Conservation District recognizes volunteers

The Hamilton County Soil & Water Conservation District recognized six local residents as outstanding volunteers for their service to the Hamilton County Invasives Partnership during its annual meeting Feb. 28 in Noblesville. From left are Claire Lane, urban conservationist, Lisa Meek, Dorrie Keyes, Shelly Brown, Phil Flannagan, Kim Gauen, Taylor Wilson, an urban conservation technician. Meek, Keyes, Brown, Flannagan, Gauen were all recognized as outstanding volunteers, in addition to Laura McCloughan, who was not in attendance. (Photo courtesy of the Hamilton County Soil & Water Conservation District)


