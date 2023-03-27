City of Noblesville creates advisory council on disabilities

Noblesville has created an advisory council on disabilities that will help provide guidance on the city’s Americans with Disabilities Act transition plan and work to increase employment opportunities.

The seven-member panel will consist of five individuals appointed by Mayor Chris Jensen, while the remaining two members will be appointed by the Noblesville Common Council. Noblesville is the latest city to create an advisory council on disabilities, which has been created in other Hamilton County cities, including Carmel, Fishers and Westfield.

Jensen said the city’s ADA transition plan is required under a federal mandate, but noted that the advisory council will be helpful in giving advice and guidance regarding the plan. The panel will also work to create employment opportunities for individuals with disabilities, while it will also work with city officials on grant opportunities that are available, Jensen said.

“We’re excited to get this launched and get this going and get these folks really codified in a formal way to give us some great advice,” Jensen said. “This is meant to be a community-led organization to really give some great guidance as we move forward to be a more diverse and welcoming community.”

Other than working on the city’s ADA transition plan and working to increase employment opportunities for individuals with disabilities, a resolution passed by the Noblesville Common Council indicates the advisory council will also provide guidance on disability awareness month campaigns and events that the city and stakeholders should consider.

In addition, the advisory council will also review and provide guidance concerning the city’s current services, policies and practices that affect or concern those with disabilities, while it will also provide guidance on opportunities to work with stakeholders, community partners and city leaders to foster a culture of inclusivity in Noblesville, according to the resolution.