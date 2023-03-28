Athlete of the Week: University senior displayed her offensive firepower during career

University High School girls basketball coach Justin Blanding watched senior guard Payton Seay expand her offensive ability throughout her career.

“Payton is a physical basketball player that enforces her will on the game,” Blanding said. “She scores in bunches but over four years really learned to use the offense to make the game easier for her. She is a scorer, so figuring out her spots on the floor has helped her game improve.”

Seay participated in the Hoosier Basketball Top 60 Senior Showcase. She wants to play in college but she is undecided about where.

Seay, a Noblesville resident, averaged 8.0 points per game as a freshman, 13.7 as a sophomore, 15.0 as a junior and 20.0 as a senior.

“I feel I made the most improvement in my scoring abilities and leadership skills,” Seay said. “After losing six seniors (from the 2021-22 team), I felt that it was really important to pick up where they left off and continue to build.”

Each year, Seay improved her shooting. She shot 50 percent from the field as a senior for the Trailblazers (20-5), 42 percent as a junior, 41 percent as a sophomore and 38 percent as a freshman.

“Every offseason, Coach Blanding always pushed me to do more and more, and I was able to deliver,” she said. “I want to mention that this wouldn’t have been possible without the help of my teammates who put their trust in me and believed in me. Also, the hours spent at Shoot 360 really helped me.”

Seay enjoyed playing alongside her sister Taylor for the past two years.

“We are always pushing each other to be better,” she said. “I’m really going to miss playing with her but I’m confident that she will continue balling out without me.”

Seay also will miss playing with senior Kelsey DuBois, who is also a Noblesville resident who will play for New York University in the 2023-24 season.

“Me and Kelsey have been playing together since fourth grade,” Seay said. “We have shared so many happy memories. I couldn’t ask for a better post player and friend. She can do it all. NYU got a good one. It’s definitely going to be a little weird not playing with her next year, but it’s definitely been a journey with her.”

Seay wants to major in computer science and minor in cybersecurity.