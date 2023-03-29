Noblesville community events – April 2023

Easter egg hunt at Northview Church – Northview Church’s Noblesville campus will host a community Easter egg hunt from 10 a.m. to noon April 8. The event, at 1448 Conner St., is open to the public. For questions, call 317-846-2884.

Noblesville First United Methodist Church to host Easter egg hunt – Noblesville First United Methodist Church will welcome everyone in the community for their annual Easter egg hunt from 10:30 a.m. to noon April 8. The free event will take place at Teter Retreat & Farm, 10980 E. 221st Street, Noblesville, and will also feature games, crafts, inflatables, and three egg hunt fields for different age groups.



Hamilton County GOP Lincoln Day Dinner – The Hamilton County Republican Party will host its 2023 Lincoln Day Dinner April 10 at the Embassy Suites Conference Center, 13700 Conference Center Drive South, Noblesville. Guest speaker will be Congressman Jim Jordan, Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, while Indiana governor candidates will also be at the event. The VIP reception begins at 5 p.m. with dinner following at 6:30 p.m. Registration is required that can be done on the Hamilton County GOP’s website. For more, call 317-849-9600, email hcrp@hamiltoncountygop.org or visit hamiltoncountygop.org.

Easter Express – Nickel Plate Express is offering train rides as part of its Easter Express. Rides will be offered on April 1, 2 and 8. Trains depart at 12:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. April 1 and 8, while train rides are available at 1 and 3 p.m. April 2. Prices are $32 to $109. For more, visit nickelplateexpress.com.

Paint with Bunnies –Kiln Creations at 60 N. 9th St. will host “Paint with Bunnies” from 4 to 8 p.m. April 1. Cost is $25. For more, visit placefull.com/paint-with-bunnies-at-kiln-creations or call 317-774-8982.

uPaint toddler/preschool story time – Have some fun with your toddler or preschooler with some story time and painting April 6. The event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at uPaint Pottery Studio, 13901 Town Center Blvd., Suite 200, Noblesville, will feature a spring story, painting a bunny and enjoy a snack. No reservation is needed. The cost is $15 per painter. For more, visit upaintpotterystudio.com or call 317-773-4880.

Bourbon and BBQ – Enjoy a bourbon tasting and barbecue meal during a two-hour train ride on the Nickel Plate Express April 22. The event, which is offered at 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. and is for individuals 21 and older, costs $74 to $79 per person. Ticket includes three bourbon samples and a barbecue dinner from Jefferson Street BBQ. Cocktails and beverages will be available for purchase. For more, visit nickelplateexpress.com.