Snapshot: Carmel City Council candidates speak at PrimeLife forum

Sara Draper, a Democratic candidate for an at-large position on the Carmel City Council, addresses the crowd during a forum for city council candidates held March 22 at PrimeLife Enrichment in Carmel. More than a dozen candidates running for city council attended to share about their campaign and answer questions. Draper and Jake Madore are the only Democrats to file for three at-large seats available in the May 2 primary and will run against three Republicans in the Nov. 7 general election. Watch video from the PrimeLife forum at youtube.com/watch?v=NwTjXeDaETA. (Photo by Ann Marie Shambaugh)


