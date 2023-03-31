2023 early voting centers

The following is a list of dates, times and locations for early voting in Boone County.
- Boone County 2023 Election Voting Centers May 2
- Boone County Courthouse – Rotunda in the courthouse – 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Zionsville Town Hall – 1100 W. Oak Street – 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Zionsville Hussey-Mayfield Library – 250 N. 5th Street – 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Grace Baptist Church – 3001 Elm Swamp Road – 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Whitestown Municipal Building – 6210 Veterans Drive in Whitestown – 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Absentee voting at the Boone County Courthouse will be April 4 through April 27 on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
April 22
- Boone County Courthouse – East doors courthouse – 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Whitestown Municipal building – 6210 Veterans Dr. in Whitestown – 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
April 28
- Boone County Courthouse – East doors courthouse – 8 a.m to 8 p.m.
- Zionsville Town Hall – 1100 W. Oak St. – 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Zionsville Hussey-Mayfield Library – 250 N. 5th Street – 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Grace Baptist Church – 3001 Elm Swamp Rd. – 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Whitestown Municipal Building – 6210 Veterans Drive in Whitestown – 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.
April 29
- Boone County Courthouse – East doors courthouse – 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Zionsville Town Hall – 1100 W. Oak Street – 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Whitestown Municipal building – 6210 Veterans Dr. in Whitestown – 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Zionsville Hussey-Mayfield Library – 250 N. 5th Street – 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Grace Baptist Church – 3001 Elm Swamp Rd. – 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.