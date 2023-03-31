Vare eager to continue Fishers City Council role

Jocelyn Vare loves her role as a Fishers City Council member.

She is seeking reelection for her at-large seat and is one of two Democrats on the May 2 primary ballot for three at-large seats, so her focus is on the general election in November.

“I have lived in Fishers for over 20 years, and this is a community I love, so it is such a privilege to serve,” Vare said.

Vare is one of two Democrats serving on the nine-member Fishers City Council.

“So from my viewpoint, I hope to continue to help our local government serve all of our community, the diversity of our residents,” she said

Vare said she is proud that in the last three years she has been an advocate for fiscal responsibility and government transparency.

For example, Vare said she opposed the new food and beverage tax in the community because she felt that it wasn’t as responsible as it should have been.

“I wanted it to have a sunset clause that said that this new tax was not in perpetuity, but it came to a conclusion and, most importantly, that the funds would be devoted for a specific project,” Vare said. “My colleagues on the city council did not agree with me on that, but I know that it’s fiscally responsible to have those two very important details locked in, but they weren’t. If the mayor changes his mind on what that revenue should be used for, I wanted to be sure that there were safeguards in place so that couldn’t happen.”

Vare said she wants to be sure tax dollars are spent responsibly. She said Fishers residents can count on her to be “an accessible listener, a strong voice, a hard worker and a coalition builder.”

Vare said she won her 2019 municipal election with strong bipartisan support, including an endorsement from the Fiscal Conservatives of Hamilton County. She earned 45 percent of the vote in her unsuccessful campaign for State Senate District 31 in November 2022.

Vare, the mother of two Hamilton Southeastern Schools graduates, owns a small advertising agency. She is a member of the Fishers Finance Committee and Fishers Arts + Culture Commission.

For more, visit JocelynVareforFishers.com.