Library After Dark to showcase renovated space

By Shelly Gattlib

The Carmel Clay Public Library Foundation’s Young Professionals Group will host a Library After Dark event from 7 to 10 p.m. April 15.

CCPL Foundation Director Elizabeth Hamilton is looking forward to showcasing the library’s recently renovated building during the event.

“(The Young Professionals Group is) so excited to give the adult public the opportunity to be inside the new library and experience it in a different light,” Hamilton said.

The event is for people 21 years and older. Tickets are $40 each or two for $75 and include food, beverages and musical entertainment. An 18-hole miniature golf course will be spread throughout the building, encouraging attendees to explore the renovated structure and appreciate all the space has to offer.

Electronic tickets may be purchased on the library website, with lanyards and nametags given upon entry. The library is anticipating approximately 250 people to attend.

Fifteen restaurant vendors will be on site, along with four alcoholic beverage vendors and one alcohol-free beverage vendor. There will be a photo booth and video recording opportunity in the digital media lab. Bibliofortune telling, board games and other activities will be available for guests to experience as they walk through the library at their own pace.

“The foundation exists to raise money to cover our programming, and events like this help us do just that,” Hamilton said.

Prior to the pandemic, the library was offering more than 2,000 free public programs annually and serving more than 90,000 people each year. Now that the facilities have expanded, representatives are anticipating heightened interest and public demand for programs and community involvement. The Carmel main library averages more than 40,000 patrons each month.

Learn more at carmelclaylibrary.org/library-after-dark.


