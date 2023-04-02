Where they stand: A Q&A with Zionsville’s Republican mayoral candidates

John Stehr, a retired broadcast journalist, and Jane Burgess, a former Zionsville Community Schools school board member, are vying for the Republican nomination for Zionsville mayor in the May 2 primary election.

Stehr and Burgess recently answered the following questions from Current.

Name: John Stehr

Party: Republican

Years in Zionsville: 28

Job: Recently retired from a 42-year career as a broadcast journalist

Previous elected positions: None

The Indiana State Board of Accounts audit has cited Zionsville government for several hundred thousand dollars of questionable spending in 2022. Do you believe Zionsville has too much debt? Why or why not?

The questionable spending cited in the SBOA report on Zionsville is not related to our debt load, or our municipal tax rate, which is the lowest when compared to our peer communities in central Indiana. The town council’s efforts at controlling appropriations have kept Zionsville’s tax rate low. While Zionsville’s budgeting process has been protracted in some areas in recent years, I believe we are fully funding our public safety operations, town employees have gotten appropriate wage increases, and we have been prudent in discretionary spending. What will be of greater importance going forward is consistent, reliable reporting of our financial information to the town council and the public.

The Town of Zionsville is the 14th-fastest-growing community in Indiana, and census numbers show it’s grown to 29,340 people, adding more than 4,800 residents since 2010. What do you feel is the best way to keep up with the growth of the town?

Planning. Growth and development are here, and one of the top concerns I hear from our neighbors is that the infrastructure is not always keeping up. Examples include heavy traffic on the 2-lane sections of Oak Street, difficulty “turning left” on Michigan Road, and the daily afternoon traffic jam at the stoplight at Zionsville Road and Sycamore. Designing and building infrastructure projects takes time, and tax revenue lags behind the development. That’s why it comes back to planning, which includes diversifying our tax base by considering the types of businesses that we seek to attract along with the housing options and services that are part of the mix.

How should the city balance redevelopment with maintaining the character of surrounding, well-established areas?

Zionsville has the asset that every town around here wants — an authentic, historic Main Street business district. What we have seen is that development can take place around us — like in Anson and on Michigan Road — and not cause our brick street business district to dry up and blow away. In fact, what benefits it most is having people in proximity who want to come here. So, first and foremost, we need to build a new gateway to our downtown. It must be complementary to the brick street, a welcoming area that announces “You are in Zionsville” and provides basic amenities like parking, a public restroom and a guide to everything you can do or see in Zionsville.

What is Zionsville doing well? What is its area in need of most improvement?

I know that as parks board president, it may sound self-serving — but I think our parks system has been a bright spot in recent years. We have completed the northern and southern extensions of the Big-4 Rail Trail, opened Overly-Worman Park, and moved the Zionsville Nature Center to a more accessible spot at the Hussey Mayfield Memorial Library. As for what we could do better: vision. Our children get a first-class education here. We enjoy a safe environment with neighbors who are generally supportive and welcoming. At the same time, we need to look beyond today to envision what we want our town to be for the next generation and beyond.

The relationship between town council and mayor has been rocky to say the least. How do you envision that relationship moving forward?

It goes beyond “rocky.” We have had a massive breakdown in communication in our town hall — and it’s true that when you don’t communicate, you don’t trust — and you can’t work well with people you don’t trust. It comes down to relationships, and as a professional communicator for over 40 years, I have the skillset needed to restore communication among our town leaders and departments. Job 1 as mayor will be to establish a good working relationship with each town council member — to find out what’s important to them, and what they see as important to their constituents.

Name: Jane Burgess

Party: Republican

Years in Zionsville: 21 years

Job: Civic and community Leader

Previous elected positions: Elected to Zionsville Community Schools board in 2008, 2012 and 2016

The Indiana State Board of Accounts (SBOA) audit has cited the Zionsville government for several hundred thousand dollars of questionable spending in 2022. Do you believe Zionsville has too much debt? Why or why not?

Zionsville’s debt level is not the issue raised by the SBOA. The issue stems from our current mayor not following the law and being reckless with the taxpayers’ money. The 2021 audit identified unapproved expenditures, a lack of internal controls, and misappropriations of funds. Her actions have damaged the financial credibility of our town. As mayor, I will follow the letter of the law, be fiscally responsible and earn the trust of our community and the financial community.

The Town of Zionsville is the 14th-fastest-growing community in Indiana, and census numbers show it’s grown to 29,340 people, adding more than 4,800 residents since 2010. What do you feel is the best way to keep up with the growth of the town?

Zionsville has experienced tremendous growth in the last decade. Growth brings both opportunities and challenges to our community. We must maintain our high level of public safety and preserve our charm. Finding a better balance of a commercial and residential tax base is critical. I will give careful consideration to land use, traffic and infrastructure. I will work hand in hand with local, county and state officials to ensure our growth is responsible.

How should the town balance redevelopment with maintaining the character of surrounding, well-established areas?

Zionsville is so much more than our iconic Main Street. We encompass 67 square miles with a number of locations we should consider for development to help diversify our tax base and lighten homeowners’ tax burden. These include Creekside Corporate Park, the Gateway, Perry Township, the U.S. 421 corridor and the area surrounding the airport. As Mayor, I will lead the effort to attract the right businesses to be placed in the right locations.

What is Zionsville doing well? What is its area in need of most improvement?

We have been one of the safest towns in America for many years. Our men and women in public safety need to be commended for their efforts in keeping us safe. Our greatest need for improvement starts at Town Hall. We have to restore the public’s trust and our financial reputation. As mayor, this is my first priority, and we will succeed.

The relationship between town council and mayor has been rocky to say the least. How do you envision that relationship moving forward?

My approach will continue to be collaboration and communication. For the past 16 months, I have attended town council meetings and have earned three public endorsements from town councilors. That does not mean I will always agree with the council, but I will never back away from my seat at the table. Trust and respect are two-way streets. All branches of our government are needed to best serve Zionsville. I will lead by example.