The public will have a chance to meet Westfield candidates running for mayor, city council and clerk-treasurer during an event at the Bridgewater Club.

The Westfield Chamber of Commerce is hosting a “Meet the Candidate Night” from 7 to 9 p.m. April 11 at the Bridgewater Club, 3535 E. 161st St. Those who attend are asked to register for the event in advance by visiting the chamber’s website at westfieldchamberindy.com.

For more, call 317-804-3030.