High school seniors display art in STAR Bank exhibit

An exhibit showcasing artwork by Hamilton Southeastern and Fishers high school seniors is on display through April 27 at the Collaboration Hub, 11810 Technology Dr.

The exhibit features 110 pieces by students. A reception celebrating their work is scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m. April 14, with an awards ceremony at 6:45 p.m. honoring the winning artists. Fishers resident Kathryn Haigh, recently chosen as the next president and CEO of the Eiteljorg Museum, will judge the pieces.

According to the arts council, art teachers in both schools have been working with their students all year to hone their skills and are proud of the work the students put into their pieces.

“I am constantly impressed by my students,” said Angela Fritz, the Visual Arts Dept. chair at Hamilton Southeastern. “Every year, I think the work the next year won’t be as strong, and every year the students rise to the challenge. The work we are seeing at the top level in our high schools isn’t just college level. It is strong, advanced college-level work.”

The exhibit is sponsored by STAR Bank, along with Four Day Ray Brewing, Propeller Marketing, Schoolhouse 7 Café and Medium Cool Pictures.

Scholarships will be awarded to winners in the following categories: Best of Show ($600); First Place ($275); Second Place ($170); and Third Place ($120). There will be honorable mention prizes in different categories: drawing, photography, painting/mixed media and 3D.

Also during the reception, a student will be recognized with the Jordan D. Snider Award for Artwork Best Reflecting the Written Word, with a cash prize of $250.

The exhibit is open to the public Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Fridays by appointment.