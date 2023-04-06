Lions Club pancake breakfast raises $2,500 for Miracle League of Westfield

A pancake breakfast held by Westfield High School’s Service Over Self Club and the Westfield Lions Club last month raised $2,500 to benefit the Miracle League of Westfield. The Miracle League of Westfield is raising funds to make playing baseball a reality for children with disabilities. Pictured, from left, is Stephanie Rokop, Sue Estep, London Hoffman, Jenna Hoffman, Carrie Larrison, Bob Benson, Jeff Schneider and Jeff Larrison. (Photo provided by Westfield Lions Club)