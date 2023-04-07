City of Carmel seeking to identify biggest trees in town

The City of Carmel’s second Big Tree Contest, sponsored by the City’s Urban Forestry Committee as part of the observance of National Arbor Day, is challenging local residents to find the biggest tree in their yard and measure it to see if it stands tall among all the other trees in Carmel.

“Carmel has been recognized as a Tree City USA for 29 years, including winning the Governor’s Award for Environmental Excellence in 2018 for our Urban Forestry Program,” stated Mayor Jim Brainard. “We take our mission of planting and maintaining a street tree inventory of more than 33,000 trees very seriously.”

Contest entries will be accepted through April 30 from Carmel residents to determine the biggest tree in 13 different species categories: Ash, Beech, Birch, Cottonwood, Elm, Hackberry, Honeylocust, Maple, Oak, Sweetgum, Sycamore, Tulip and Walnut/Hickory. Winners in each category will receive a $50 gift card.

Send submissions to bigtree@carmel.in.gov. Include the contestant’s name, property owner’s name (if different), location of the tree, tree species and circumference. Winners will be chosen by the Urban Forestry Committee and will be showcased at the May 6 Carmel Farmers Market.

Learn more at CarmelUrbanForestry.com.