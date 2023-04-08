Letter: Finkam dedicated to public safety

Editor,

After conducting a poll of our members, Carmel FOP Lodge 185 is proud to announce the endorsement of mayoral candidate Sue Finkam in the upcoming Republican primary election.

The men and women in law enforcement put their lives on the line to ensure our communities remain protected. The police officers protecting the City of Carmel are some of the finest in the nation. The efforts of these officers have had a direct impact on the City of Carmel being named the safest and best place to live in America. Sue Finkam has proven herself to be a friend, partner and advocate for our members. We are encouraged by her tireless dedication to public safety and know she will continue to make safety a top priority for the City of Carmel.

Matthew Broadnax, vice president, Carmel FOP Lodge 185