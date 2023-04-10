Victim identified in fatal Noblesville shooting, investigation ongoing

The Noblesville Police Dept. is investigating an April 6 shooting involving an 18-year-old Georgia man who was found dead near a driveway of a local residence.

Authorities said they responded to 21506 Raccoon Court in Noblesville around 10:18 p.m. after a report of shots being fired and found a man identified as Grayson Aubrey Rhue of Roswell, Ga., who appeared to have suffered several gunshot wounds. Three individuals who were inside the home at the time of the incident housesitting while the homeowners were away provided statements to police, authorities said.

Police said that Rhue came to the front door of the residence and rang the doorbell with a brief conversation between the parties before Rhue walked away. However, a few seconds later, Rhue returned to the front door, entered the home and allegedly drew a handgun and aimed at the individuals inside the home, authorities said.

“One of the houseguests reportedly drew his handgun and fired several rounds at Rhue. Rhue appeared to immediately flee the house before collapsing just feet from the end of the driveway,” NPD Lt. Bruce Barnes said.

Responding officers arrived on the scene a short time later to find Rhue deceased, while a handgun was located near Rhue that was collected by investigators, Barnes said. He added that based on the information gathered, the incident does not appear to be a random act.

Investigators are attempting to locate another person who was likely with Rhue during the incident, police said. Authorities said the individual appears to be a male, but said further details are limited because his face and hands appeared to be covered by a mask and gloves.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NPD Criminal Investigation Division at 317-776-6370 or contact NPD Det. Spencer Flowers by emailing sflowers@noblesville.in.us.