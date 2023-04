Where’s Amy attended a special two-night only production April 7 of Gregory Hancock Dance Theatre’s “Illumination.” The performance was a collection of dances created over several decades by GHDT Executive Artistic Director Gregory Glade Hancock. The dances shared a common thread of faith, hope and inspiration. Don’t miss the upcoming ‘“Director’s Choice” coming June 9-10. For more, visit gregoryhancockdancetheatre.org.