City of Fishers awarded $1 million INDOT grant

The City of Fishers has been awarded $1 million in matching grant funds through the Indiana Department of Transportation’s Community Crossings program.

The state announced April 12 that 224 Hoosier communities were awarded a combined total of $133.4 million through the program, which focuses on improving transportation infrastructure at the local level.

“Safe, modern infrastructure at the local level makes Indiana’s transportation network stronger,” INDOT Commissioner Mike Smith stated. “Partnering with locals on these projects is something INDOT looks forward to each year. The hard work and dedication of local entities to secure these funds and make improvements in their communities does not go unnoticed.”

According to the state announcement, communities submitted projects for the competitive grant program in January, and applications were evaluated based on need, current conditions, safety impacts and economic development. Depending on the size of the community, they need to contribute up to half of the cost of a proposed project.

State Rep. Victoria Garcia Wilburn (D-Fishers) issued a statement celebrating the grant award.

“Good roads, bridges and sidewalks are critical to keeping our community safe for motorists, pedestrians and cyclists alike,” Garcia Wilburn said. “I am grateful INDOT has awarded the city of Fishers with $1 million in 2023 Spring Community Crossing Matching Grant dollars for local infrastructure. I’m excited to see how the city puts these dollars to use in improving quality of life for our residents.”