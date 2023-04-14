Current Publishing
Fishers police first to respond to I-69 shooting

Fishers police were first on scene after an apparent April 13 shooting on Interstate 69. The victim, a 34-year-old Kentucky woman, received serious but not life-threatening injuries, according to Indiana State Police. 

In a news release, state police reported that a report of the apparent shooting was received at approximately 7:20 p.m. on I-69 northbound just north of the Cyntheanne Road Overpass. 

“The first officer on scene was from the Fisher’s Police Department. He located an adult female with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound and applied a tourniquet to an injured arm,” state police said. “Further emergency aid was provided by police officers until paramedics arrived. The woman was transported by ambulance to an area hospital in serious condition. However, her injuries were not believed to be life threatening.”

The unidentified woman was a passenger in a white van, according to state police. Witnesses reported that an object believed to be a bullet came through the window and struck her. State police say that there was not yet clear evidence about where the bullet came from, and the investigation is ongoing. 

In addition to Fishers police who assisted on scene, state police noted assistance from the Fishers Fire Department, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department and Noblesville police and fire departments. 

Messages to Fishers police and fire departments seeking comment were not immediately returned. This story will be updated as new information is received. 


