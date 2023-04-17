Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Westfield resident gains experience at Statehouse
Westfield resident gains experience at Statehouse
Westfield resident Matt Harrison, talks with State Rep. Donna Schaibley, R-Carmel, at the Statehouse. Harrison is an intern with Schailbey during the legislative session. (Photo provided by Indiana House Republicans)

Westfield resident gains experience at Statehouse

0
By on Westfield Community

A Westfield resident is gaining experience as an intern with State Rep. Donna Schaibley, R-Carmel, and other members of the Indiana House of Representatives during the legislative season.

Matt Harrison is currently attending IUPUI, where he is majoring in geography.

“Interning at the Statehouse is a great work experience, where I’m building friendships, connections and skills every day,” Harrison said. “This opportunity is helping me grow as a professional, and driving my interest and understanding of how state government works.”

As a legislative intern, Harrison corresponds with constituents through phone calls, letters and emails while also staffing committee hearings and floor proceedings.

“It’s great to see Matt building his skills through this internship to help prepare for his career,” Schaibley said. “All of our interns are a big help in communicating with constituents, keeping legislators organized and assisting wherever they’re needed. I’m excited to see where Matt’s career will take him next, and grateful for the time he’s spent with our team at the Statehouse.”

Each year, the House of Representatives offers paid internship opportunities to college students, law-school students, graduate students and recent college graduates for the duration of each legislative session. For more on the internship program, visit www.indianahouserepublicans.com/2024-house-republican-internship-program.


More Headlines

Here I Go Again: Lawrence Central spring musical presents ‘Mamma Mia!” Carmel resident set to compete in Haut Monde Mrs. India Worldwide pageant Moving on: Carmel Realtor goes from homeless to top home seller in 7 years of sobriety Westfield chamber plans April 25 job fair for students ATI set to present world premiere of ‘Mr. Confidential’ Defendant explains why he stabbed father while believing himself to be Donald Trump, ex-CIA agent 
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Current Publishing, 30 S. Range Line Road, Carmel, IN, 46032, https://www.youarecurrent.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact