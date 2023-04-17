Westfield resident gains experience at Statehouse

A Westfield resident is gaining experience as an intern with State Rep. Donna Schaibley, R-Carmel, and other members of the Indiana House of Representatives during the legislative season.

Matt Harrison is currently attending IUPUI, where he is majoring in geography.

“Interning at the Statehouse is a great work experience, where I’m building friendships, connections and skills every day,” Harrison said. “This opportunity is helping me grow as a professional, and driving my interest and understanding of how state government works.”

As a legislative intern, Harrison corresponds with constituents through phone calls, letters and emails while also staffing committee hearings and floor proceedings.

“It’s great to see Matt building his skills through this internship to help prepare for his career,” Schaibley said. “All of our interns are a big help in communicating with constituents, keeping legislators organized and assisting wherever they’re needed. I’m excited to see where Matt’s career will take him next, and grateful for the time he’s spent with our team at the Statehouse.”

Each year, the House of Representatives offers paid internship opportunities to college students, law-school students, graduate students and recent college graduates for the duration of each legislative session. For more on the internship program, visit www.indianahouserepublicans.com/2024-house-republican-internship-program.