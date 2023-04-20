Westfield Welcome announces summer concert series 

Westfield Welcome has announced the inaugural Jams at the Junction concert series that will take place on select Fridays starting in June.

The concert series, which will continue through September, will take place at Grand Junction Plaza, 225 S. Union St., on the Great Lawn. All concerts are free and open to the public.

“We’ve been asked over and over if we are going to host concerts at Grand Junction Plaza, and we are excited to be able to deliver a great line-up of shows this season. We can’t wait to see families and friends gathering to make these concerts a new tradition,” stated Kayla Arnold, director of Westfield Welcome.

Performances include:

June 2: Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band featuring Kassey King at 6 p.m.

June 9: Toy Factory

July 14: Living Proof

July 21: Jambox

Aug. 25: Six Figures

Sept. 1: Jai Baker Band

Sept. 8: Flying Toasters

Concerts will begin at 7 p.m. that will also feature kid-friendly activities. Food trucks will be available beginning at 6:30 p.m. A free shuttle service will pick up and drop off attendees at Chris United Methodist Church, 318 N. Union St., and at Grand Junction Plaza from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Public parking for events will be available in the parking lot at the southwest corner of Poplar Street and Park Street and in designated on-street spots.

For more on upcoming events, visit westfieldwelcome.com/events.