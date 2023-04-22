Current Publishing
Performer's illness forces ATI's 'Mr. Confidential' to delay opening

Actors Theatre of Indiana announced April 21 that the premiere of “Mr. Confidential” will be delayed by one week because one of the performers is ill.

“Mr Confidential” was set for a world premiere April 28 at the Studio Theater at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel.

That performance, as well as April 28-29 shows, have been postponed. The production will now open May 3-4, but May 5 has been designated the official opening night.

ATI released the following statement:

“So much work has gone into this project, and our patrons, donors, subscribers, sponsors and community at large deserve nothing but the best, so out of respect for our cast as well as our patrons, we have decided to wait one week and delay opening.”

An ATI spokeswoman said she the performer, which was not identified, is expected to be able to perform after the one-week delay.

Anyone who purchased tickets for the opening weekend can use their tickets for the new opening weekend or any other remaining dates they choose. If there are no other dates possible, ATI will provide an immediate refund. The production will close as originally planned May 14.

For any questions, contact the Center for the Performing Arts box office at 317-843-3800. Tickets can be purchased at atistage.org.


