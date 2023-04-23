Fishers youth academies open for registration

The City of Fishers is accepting registration for several free city-sponsored youth academies: the Mayor’s Youth Academy, the Health Department Teen Academy, and the Police Department Teen Academy.

Mayor’s Youth Academy

High school juniors or seniors with a GPA of 3.0 or higher are eligible for the Mayor’s Youth Academy. Those participants go behind the scenes of city government, discuss policy issues and explore career opportunities, according to an announcement from the city.

“These programs help to foster the next generation of community leaders,” Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness stated. “Not only are they getting a behind-the-scenes look at city operations and an opportunity to engage with civic leaders, but we also receive great insights from the teens participating in this program, and their ideas and suggestions have helped to shape our policies and initiatives at the city.”

Mayor’s academy classes are one day a month during the school year at various locations in Fishers. Participants will conclude the program in the spring of 2024 with a presentation to the Fishers City Council.

Registration for the 2023-2024 Mayor’s Youth Academy is open through June 2 at fishers.in.us/MayorsYouthAcademy. Applicants must be a Fishers resident.

Health Department Teen Academy

The city’s one-week public health academy is new this year, and runs from July 17-22, according to the announcement. It is open to incoming ninth- through 12th-graders who live in Fishers.

Students will have interactive learning experiences with department leadership, public health nurses, environmental health inspectors, communicable disease investigators, public health clinical staff, City of Fishers officials, and community partners. They will learn the science of public health and engage in activities such as retail food inspections, water sampling and pest control.

Registration for the 2023-2024 Fishers Health Department Teen Academy is open through April 30. More information is available at fishers.in.us/1514/Teen-Public-Health-Academy.

Fishers Police Department Teen Academy

The Fishers Police Department Teen Academy provides an overview of the roles and responsibilities of officers, as well as insight into specialized units and skills.

The four-day program is June 5-8 at Riverside Intermediate School. Applications are open through April 24 to incoming eighth-graders through seniors attending Fishers schools. Students must also pass a background check.

Other academies are available to Fishers residents of all ages interested in local government. They include the City Government Academy, open to Fishers residents 18 and older; the police department’s Citizen’s Academy, a 12-week course open to adults who then can volunteer through the police corps; a police cadet academy for youth 14 to 19 years; and the fire department’s Citizen Academy, an eight-week program for adults who then can apply for the Fishers Fire Corps.

To learn more and to apply for various programs, visit ThisIsFishers.com/CitizenAcademies.